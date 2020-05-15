UPDATE (Friday, May 15 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
Listen to the content of this post:
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/15/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 36,772 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. on Friday, May 15.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3703
|336.89
|164
|690
|DeKalb
|2751
|346.84
|80
|496
|Gwinnett
|2597
|267.42
|101
|471
|Cobb
|2395
|302.94
|132
|563
|Hall
|2140
|1037.08
|40
|274
|Dougherty
|1662
|1848.62
|134
|350
|Unknown
|1644
|0
|36
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1530
|0
|25
|84
|Clayton
|999
|327.72
|38
|156
|Cherokee
|695
|260.67
|23
|115
|Henry
|628
|261.81
|18
|81
|Richmond
|490
|242.29
|17
|127
|Douglas
|433
|285.04
|15
|109
|Muscogee
|424
|221.26
|15
|82
|Sumter
|413
|1404.81
|38
|112
|Habersham
|411
|897.38
|16
|63
|Carroll
|408
|339.66
|20
|90
|Forsyth
|397
|157.22
|11
|51
|Bibb
|391
|256.98
|16
|112
|Mitchell
|388
|1759.16
|32
|74
|Bartow
|385
|347.56
|35
|128
|Chatham
|353
|120.82
|14
|91
|Lee
|344
|1147.78
|23
|55
|Houston
|314
|199.95
|16
|86
|Baldwin
|282
|634.73
|12
|57
|Coweta
|282
|185.53
|4
|47
|Thomas
|281
|632.44
|29
|55
|Newton
|262
|233.19
|9
|47
|Barrow
|258
|298.67
|8
|62
|Upson
|257
|978.04
|28
|29
|Rockdale
|249
|262.22
|7
|61
|Colquitt
|245
|539.73
|11
|19
|Paulding
|240
|139.1
|10
|57
|Spalding
|239
|345.83
|15
|41
|Early
|233
|2296.47
|28
|17
|Fayette
|205
|174.4
|11
|35
|Columbia
|202
|127.34
|6
|30
|Lowndes
|202
|171.36
|4
|33
|Terrell
|199
|2350.3
|24
|38
|Clarke
|197
|151.8
|13
|32
|Butts
|196
|778.58
|17
|21
|Troup
|195
|276.93
|6
|53
|Worth
|195
|968.13
|17
|35
|Crisp
|193
|865.9
|7
|36
|Coffee
|192
|446.08
|11
|56
|Whitfield
|177
|169.1
|6
|19
|Tift
|175
|428.61
|11
|43
|Floyd
|172
|172.14
|13
|43
|Ware
|170
|474.16
|12
|42
|Randolph
|169
|2502.22
|21
|28
|Walton
|158
|164.9
|8
|26
|Dooly
|155
|1156.72
|12
|34
|Hancock
|149
|1818.63
|4
|23
|Jackson
|127
|170.01
|3
|24
|Gordon
|125
|215.34
|15
|30
|Calhoun
|124
|1962.96
|7
|16
|Decatur
|116
|440.7
|3
|12
|Burke
|112
|501.3
|3
|24
|Appling
|108
|581.87
|10
|16
|Gilmer
|105
|334.21
|0
|15
|Stephens
|97
|368.43
|1
|22
|Wilcox
|95
|1080.77
|12
|15
|Grady
|90
|366.75
|4
|24
|Macon
|90
|692.95
|5
|32
|White
|89
|280.24
|2
|19
|Laurens
|87
|183.95
|1
|16
|Dawson
|84
|310.87
|1
|13
|Lumpkin
|82
|242.59
|1
|16
|Turner
|81
|1002.97
|12
|15
|Oconee
|80
|191.68
|2
|12
|Polk
|78
|179.38
|0
|11
|Glynn
|77
|89.49
|1
|10
|Harris
|75
|216.06
|3
|14
|Walker
|74
|106.31
|0
|1
|Meriwether
|73
|347.29
|1
|10
|Catoosa
|71
|103.24
|0
|7
|Johnson
|71
|734.91
|2
|12
|Peach
|71
|259.36
|2
|17
|Pierce
|69
|353.03
|4
|17
|Brooks
|64
|406.94
|8
|6
|Washington
|63
|310.31
|1
|6
|Putnam
|62
|283.3
|7
|13
|Bryan
|61
|155.86
|4
|18
|Bacon
|59
|517.36
|2
|5
|Murray
|59
|146.54
|1
|8
|Greene
|57
|304.54
|6
|18
|Oglethorpe
|55
|360.89
|4
|10
|McDuffie
|53
|245.4
|4
|16
|Monroe
|47
|169.51
|4
|8
|Camden
|46
|85.31
|1
|6
|Elbert
|46
|242.81
|0
|5
|Ben Hill
|45
|270.35
|1
|6
|Bulloch
|45
|56.63
|2
|9
|Liberty
|45
|72.69
|0
|11
|Pike
|44
|233.3
|2
|8
|Banks
|43
|215.19
|0
|10
|Toombs
|43
|159.36
|4
|9
|Wilkinson
|42
|470.9
|3
|14
|Lamar
|41
|211.92
|1
|6
|Clinch
|40
|600.96
|1
|4
|Seminole
|40
|491.4
|2
|8
|Marion
|39
|470.28
|1
|8
|Dodge
|38
|186.41
|2
|7
|Effingham
|38
|59.35
|1
|11
|Miller
|38
|659.26
|0
|2
|Stewart
|37
|603.69
|0
|12
|Fannin
|36
|136.78
|1
|5
|Pulaski
|36
|330.49
|1
|6
|Union
|36
|142.1
|1
|10
|Brantley
|35
|182.27
|2
|4
|Pickens
|35
|104.38
|3
|10
|Haralson
|34
|110.67
|2
|8
|Baker
|33
|1059.05
|2
|11
|Bleckley
|33
|257.05
|0
|1
|Morgan
|33
|172.43
|0
|4
|Cook
|32
|183.52
|2
|7
|Franklin
|31
|132.88
|1
|6
|Jones
|30
|104.93
|0
|4
|Madison
|29
|96.1
|1
|5
|Telfair
|29
|185.37
|1
|4
|Clay
|28
|980.74
|3
|5
|Talbot
|28
|454.69
|1
|11
|Wilkes
|28
|279.61
|1
|6
|Charlton
|26
|196.21
|1
|6
|Jasper
|26
|183.11
|0
|4
|Emanuel
|25
|110.31
|1
|6
|Jeff Davis
|24
|158.44
|1
|4
|Irwin
|22
|233.22
|1
|3
|Jefferson
|22
|143.67
|1
|4
|Taylor
|22
|276.45
|2
|8
|Towns
|21
|174.51
|1
|7
|Atkinson
|20
|240.1
|2
|5
|Berrien
|20
|103.76
|0
|1
|Dade
|20
|123.75
|1
|3
|Chattahoochee
|19
|176.76
|0
|6
|Crawford
|19
|155.38
|0
|4
|Hart
|19
|72.78
|0
|0
|Screven
|18
|129.5
|1
|9
|Heard
|17
|137.43
|1
|5
|Jenkins
|16
|186.57
|1
|4
|Warren
|16
|307.1
|0
|6
|Chattooga
|15
|60.57
|2
|3
|Echols
|15
|377.93
|0
|0
|Schley
|15
|284.36
|1
|7
|Rabun
|14
|82.42
|1
|5
|Wayne
|14
|46.71
|0
|2
|Lanier
|12
|115.93
|2
|5
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Tattnall
|11
|43.29
|0
|2
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Candler
|10
|92.28
|0
|2
|McIntosh
|9
|61.78
|0
|2
|Twiggs
|9
|111.3
|0
|3
|Montgomery
|8
|86.73
|0
|1
|Quitman
|8
|348.74
|1
|4
|Treutlen
|7
|102.5
|0
|0
|Wheeler
|7
|88.51
|0
|0
|Long
|6
|30.13
|0
|2
|Evans
|4
|37.43
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 301,874; Positive tests: 36,772 (12%)
COVID-19 cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 6,518 across the state (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1:15 p.m. on 5/15 listed 1,029 current confirmed hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,588 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.