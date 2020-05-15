Some Georgians forget jobless benefit claims as filings rise

|
ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s labor commissioner has a message to people seeking unemployment benefits — Don’t forget to claim them each week.
Labor Commissioner Mark Butler told reporters Thursday that more than 50,000 gig economy and self-employed workers approved for a special federal program to respond to COVID-19 are forgetting to claim their benefits. Recipients have to claim their benefits each week, telling officials they are still unemployed.
Georgia’s confirmed death total from COVID-19 has crossed 1,500, with the number of confirmed cases nearing 36,000.
Zoo Atlanta and Atlanta Botanical Gardens are each announcing plans to reopen. Another 241,000 Georgia workers filed for unemployment last week.