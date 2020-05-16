Houston County woman organizes graduation salute for seniors

ELKO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County woman, with the help of strangers, made sure high school seniors were celebrated.

“It was definitely a shock, but God will always make a way so I just put my trust and faith in Him and ever since then I’ve been feeling a whole lot better about the situation,” Perry High School senior Casey Hunter said.

Schools across the state and country are postponing ceremonies or having virtual ceremonies.

In one case, a woman, with the help of friends and strangers, held a ceremony of her own.

“I just remember when my two children graduated from high school, my last son graduated last year, I remember how important it was and how memorable the moments were and to know that the students and parents this year were robbed from that, I wanted to come up with something that would put a smile on their faces,” organizer Shontorria Finn said.

Finn couldn’t imagine having students and families miss out on such a monumental moment, so she came up with the idea for a Graduation Salute Parade.

“I reached out to this pastor I never met before and asked him if he would be a part of this vision – he opened it doors,” Finn said.

With Pastor Darrell McIntosh of Green Grove Baptist Church helping, she asked her husband–who rides bikes–to invite his friends, and with the power of social media, complete strangers came out to celebrate seniors.

“God is love and God doesn’t know us to love us, and I don’t have to know anybody to love them, so I love people and I was advertising, advertising, I mean it was just a beautiful turn out,” she said.

It meant so much to seniors like Hunter.

“This is everything for the church to give this opportunity to have some type of celebration during this dark time, so just to shine a little light on it, it really does mean a lot to me, my family, and my peers,” Hunter said.

Hunter says he’s attending Fort Valley State University in the fall to pursue a degree in Agriculture Engineering Technology.

