UPDATE (Saturday, May 16 at 1 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative confirmed cases by county as of 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 16, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/16/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 37,147 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 16.

Cumulative confirmed cases by county* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)

County Cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 321,069; Positive tests: 37,147 (12%)

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 1,592 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020.  The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.

