UPDATE (Saturday, May 16 at 1 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/16/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 37,147 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 16.
Cumulative confirmed cases by county* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3723
|338.71
|164
|706
|DeKalb
|2775
|349.87
|80
|528
|Gwinnett
|2592
|266.9
|101
|507
|Cobb
|2397
|303.19
|132
|566
|Hall
|2147
|1040.47
|40
|285
|Unknown
|1826
|0
|37
|Dougherty
|1662
|1848.62
|134
|365
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1558
|0
|25
|93
|Clayton
|1002
|328.7
|38
|159
|Cherokee
|699
|262.17
|24
|117
|Henry
|629
|262.23
|18
|82
|Richmond
|490
|242.29
|17
|136
|Douglas
|436
|287.02
|15
|110
|Muscogee
|424
|221.26
|15
|83
|Habersham
|415
|906.11
|16
|63
|Sumter
|415
|1411.61
|38
|116
|Carroll
|409
|340.5
|20
|97
|Forsyth
|398
|157.62
|11
|57
|Bibb
|392
|257.64
|15
|112
|Mitchell
|388
|1759.16
|32
|78
|Bartow
|384
|346.66
|35
|128
|Chatham
|356
|121.84
|14
|92
|Lee
|344
|1147.78
|23
|61
|Houston
|314
|199.95
|16
|86
|Baldwin
|285
|641.49
|12
|57
|Coweta
|284
|186.84
|4
|47
|Thomas
|281
|632.44
|29
|57
|Newton
|261
|232.3
|10
|54
|Barrow
|258
|298.67
|8
|63
|Upson
|258
|981.85
|29
|31
|Rockdale
|249
|262.22
|7
|62
|Colquitt
|246
|541.93
|11
|22
|Paulding
|241
|139.68
|10
|58
|Spalding
|239
|345.83
|15
|41
|Early
|233
|2296.47
|28
|18
|Fayette
|206
|175.25
|11
|35
|Columbia
|205
|129.23
|6
|31
|Lowndes
|202
|171.36
|4
|36
|Terrell
|199
|2350.3
|24
|43
|Troup
|199
|282.61
|6
|54
|Butts
|197
|782.55
|17
|21
|Clarke
|195
|150.26
|13
|35
|Worth
|195
|968.13
|17
|36
|Crisp
|193
|865.9
|7
|36
|Coffee
|192
|446.08
|11
|56
|Floyd
|181
|181.15
|13
|43
|Whitfield
|179
|171.01
|6
|19
|Tift
|176
|431.06
|11
|43
|Ware
|170
|474.16
|12
|42
|Randolph
|169
|2502.22
|21
|30
|Walton
|158
|164.9
|8
|27
|Dooly
|156
|1164.18
|12
|34
|Hancock
|149
|1818.63
|4
|24
|Gordon
|127
|218.78
|15
|30
|Jackson
|127
|170.01
|3
|24
|Calhoun
|124
|1962.96
|7
|17
|Decatur
|116
|440.7
|3
|12
|Burke
|112
|501.3
|3
|26
|Appling
|108
|581.87
|10
|17
|Gilmer
|107
|340.58
|0
|15
|Stephens
|98
|372.23
|1
|22
|Wilcox
|95
|1080.77
|12
|15
|Monroe
|94
|339.02
|5
|9
|Grady
|90
|366.75
|4
|25
|Macon
|90
|692.95
|5
|32
|Laurens
|89
|188.18
|1
|16
|White
|89
|280.24
|2
|19
|Dawson
|84
|310.87
|1
|13
|Lumpkin
|82
|242.59
|1
|16
|Turner
|81
|1002.97
|12
|15
|Oconee
|80
|191.68
|2
|12
|Polk
|79
|181.68
|0
|11
|Glynn
|77
|89.49
|1
|10
|Harris
|75
|216.06
|3
|14
|Walker
|74
|106.31
|0
|1
|Catoosa
|72
|104.7
|0
|7
|Meriwether
|72
|342.53
|1
|11
|Johnson
|71
|734.91
|2
|12
|Peach
|70
|255.71
|2
|17
|Pierce
|70
|358.15
|4
|17
|Brooks
|63
|400.58
|9
|7
|Washington
|63
|310.31
|1
|6
|Putnam
|62
|283.3
|7
|13
|Bryan
|61
|155.86
|4
|18
|Bacon
|59
|517.36
|2
|5
|Murray
|59
|146.54
|1
|8
|Greene
|57
|304.54
|6
|18
|McDuffie
|55
|254.66
|4
|17
|Oglethorpe
|55
|360.89
|4
|10
|Camden
|47
|87.16
|1
|6
|Elbert
|46
|242.81
|0
|5
|Ben Hill
|45
|270.35
|1
|6
|Bulloch
|45
|56.63
|2
|9
|Liberty
|45
|72.69
|0
|11
|Pike
|44
|233.3
|2
|8
|Toombs
|44
|163.07
|4
|9
|Banks
|43
|215.19
|0
|10
|Wilkinson
|43
|482.12
|3
|14
|Clinch
|41
|615.99
|1
|4
|Lamar
|41
|211.92
|1
|6
|Seminole
|40
|491.4
|2
|8
|Marion
|39
|470.28
|1
|8
|Dodge
|38
|186.41
|2
|7
|Effingham
|38
|59.35
|1
|11
|Miller
|38
|659.26
|0
|2
|Brantley
|37
|192.69
|2
|4
|Stewart
|37
|603.69
|0
|12
|Fannin
|36
|136.78
|1
|5
|Pulaski
|36
|330.49
|1
|6
|Union
|36
|142.1
|1
|10
|Pickens
|35
|104.38
|3
|10
|Haralson
|34
|110.67
|2
|9
|Baker
|33
|1059.05
|2
|11
|Bleckley
|33
|257.05
|0
|1
|Morgan
|33
|172.43
|0
|4
|Cook
|32
|183.52
|2
|7
|Franklin
|31
|132.88
|1
|6
|Jones
|31
|108.43
|0
|4
|Clay
|29
|1015.76
|3
|5
|Madison
|29
|96.1
|1
|5
|Telfair
|29
|185.37
|1
|4
|Talbot
|28
|454.69
|1
|11
|Wilkes
|28
|279.61
|1
|6
|Charlton
|26
|196.21
|1
|6
|Emanuel
|26
|114.72
|1
|6
|Jasper
|26
|183.11
|0
|4
|Jeff Davis
|24
|158.44
|1
|4
|Irwin
|22
|233.22
|1
|3
|Jefferson
|22
|143.67
|1
|4
|Taylor
|22
|276.45
|2
|8
|Towns
|21
|174.51
|1
|7
|Atkinson
|20
|240.1
|2
|5
|Berrien
|20
|103.76
|0
|1
|Dade
|20
|123.75
|1
|3
|Chattahoochee
|19
|176.76
|0
|6
|Crawford
|19
|155.38
|0
|4
|Hart
|19
|72.78
|0
|0
|Screven
|19
|136.69
|1
|10
|Heard
|17
|137.43
|1
|5
|Jenkins
|16
|186.57
|1
|4
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Warren
|16
|307.1
|0
|8
|Chattooga
|15
|60.57
|2
|3
|Echols
|15
|377.93
|0
|0
|Rabun
|14
|82.42
|1
|5
|Wayne
|14
|46.71
|0
|2
|Lanier
|12
|115.93
|2
|5
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Tattnall
|11
|43.29
|0
|2
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Candler
|10
|92.28
|0
|2
|McIntosh
|9
|61.78
|0
|2
|Twiggs
|9
|111.3
|0
|3
|Montgomery
|8
|86.73
|0
|1
|Quitman
|8
|348.74
|1
|4
|Treutlen
|8
|117.15
|0
|0
|Wheeler
|7
|88.51
|0
|0
|Long
|6
|30.13
|0
|2
|Evans
|4
|37.43
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 321,069; Positive tests: 37,147 (12%)
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 6,735 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1:15 p.m. on 5/15 listed 1,029 current confirmed hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,592 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.