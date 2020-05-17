GBI: Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Forsyth

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday night.

A GBI news release said the Forsyth Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s Region 6 Office look into the incident.

The release said Monroe County 911 received several calls around 9 o’clock regarding a domestic dispute at 23 Clearview Avenue. Callers said 27-year-old Deon Damon Bowden was in a physical altercation with others at the home.

Forsyth officers and Monroe County deputies responded.

“The preliminary investigation shows that Bowden began shooting at officers as they were responding to the domestic dispute call,” the release said. “Bowden then got into a vehicle and began to drive north on Blount St. At that time, Bowden crashed the car into multiple vehicles including two Monroe County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars. Bowden then brandished a firearm and was shot multiple times by officers.”

The GBI said a pistol was found inside the car Bowden crashed.

Bowden was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health and is listed in critical condition.

No officers were injured.

The GBI said once its investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

