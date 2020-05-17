Hawkinsville High graduation scheduled for Thursday, June 4

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hawkinsville High School’s Class of 2020 will graduate on Thursday, June 4.

That’s according to a letter from Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Dr. Al Pollard, which was posted on the district’s Facebook page Sunday.

The ceremony will be held at Bobby Gentry Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

“We have chosen to have it on Thursday so that we can use Friday and Saturday as alternative dates for the ceremony if weather conditions effectively force a postponement,” Pollard wrote.

“Ordinarily, the gym is utilized as the backup; in this case, we do not have an indoor facility that can safely host the guests who will be in attendance.”

Pollard said guests will be limited and no one will be admitted without an invitation.

“We do apologize for the limitations, but we must endeavor to provide our students and their chosen guests a safe environment in this very important event.”

The event will be streamed live, with streaming details to be provided “as soon as they are available.”

