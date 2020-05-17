A few strong storms possible Monday in Middle Georgia

|
We have seen a few storms push through Middle Georgia after a hot day. These showers will help cool things down a bit with our lows still warm in the upper 60’s.
Tomorrow will bring a chance for strong to severe storms through the afternoon, mainly in the northern portion of Middle Georgia. Main threats with any storms will be damaging wind gusts and an isolated chance of damaging hail.
We are only expecting a few storms to become strong, scattered storms will be possible through the day (pretty much any time after 10 am).
These storms and some clouds will help to keep our high temperatures cooler than normal with highs topping out in the low 80’s.
On top of all of that we are also monitoring Tropical Storm Arthur. As of the latest forecast update, the storm is likely to miss the Outer Banks and head out to see by around Monday afternoon.
Although this storm will not have much of an impact, if you are headed to the Carolina coast, the surf will be rough.