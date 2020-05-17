Trump says back to normal in golf means big crowds, no masks

|
(AP) – President Donald Trump says his idea of golf getting back to normal is fans who aren’t wearing masks and are practically standing on top of each other.
Trump made a brief appearance on the NBC telecast of a charity Skins game on Sunday. It was the first live televised golf since sports were shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The PGA Tour expects to resume its season on June 11 at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas. It will not have fans for at least a month.
Trump says he hopes fans will return after that.
