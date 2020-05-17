|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/17/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 37,552 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7:49 p.m. on Sunday, May 17. (DPH reported 37,642 cumulative confirmed cases in its 1 p.m. update.)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3759
|341.98
|165
|708
|DeKalb
|2802
|353.27
|82
|538
|Gwinnett
|2594
|267.11
|102
|512
|Cobb
|2406
|304.33
|132
|578
|Hall
|2150
|1041.92
|40
|287
|Unknown
|2035
|0
|37
|Dougherty
|1661
|1847.51
|134
|377
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1598
|0
|25
|95
|Clayton
|1005
|329.68
|39
|160
|Cherokee
|714
|267.8
|24
|116
|Henry
|627
|261.4
|18
|83
|Richmond
|490
|242.29
|17
|144
|Douglas
|437
|287.68
|15
|111
|Muscogee
|424
|221.26
|15
|84
|Habersham
|420
|917.03
|16
|64
|Sumter
|415
|1411.61
|39
|120
|Carroll
|406
|338
|20
|97
|Forsyth
|399
|158.02
|11
|58
|Bibb
|396
|260.27
|15
|113
|Mitchell
|388
|1759.16
|32
|80
|Bartow
|384
|346.66
|35
|129
|Chatham
|354
|121.16
|14
|93
|Lee
|342
|1141.1
|23
|65
|Houston
|314
|199.95
|16
|86
|Baldwin
|287
|645.99
|14
|58
|Coweta
|284
|186.84
|4
|48
|Thomas
|283
|636.94
|29
|60
|Upson
|260
|989.46
|29
|33
|Barrow
|257
|297.51
|8
|63
|Newton
|257
|228.74
|10
|54
|Rockdale
|249
|262.22
|7
|62
|Colquitt
|246
|541.93
|11
|22
|Paulding
|240
|139.1
|10
|58
|Spalding
|239
|345.83
|15
|43
|Early
|233
|2296.47
|28
|18
|Fayette
|207
|176.1
|11
|35
|Columbia
|205
|129.23
|6
|32
|Lowndes
|203
|172.21
|4
|38
|Troup
|200
|284.03
|6
|55
|Terrell
|199
|2350.3
|24
|45
|Butts
|197
|782.55
|17
|21
|Worth
|196
|973.09
|17
|36
|Clarke
|194
|149.48
|13
|35
|Coffee
|193
|448.4
|12
|56
|Crisp
|193
|865.9
|7
|37
|Tift
|181
|443.3
|12
|44
|Floyd
|180
|180.15
|13
|43
|Whitfield
|180
|171.97
|6
|19
|Ware
|171
|476.95
|12
|42
|Randolph
|169
|2502.22
|21
|31
|Hancock
|159
|1940.68
|4
|24
|Walton
|158
|164.9
|8
|27
|Dooly
|157
|1171.64
|12
|34
|Gordon
|128
|220.5
|15
|30
|Jackson
|127
|170.01
|3
|25
|Calhoun
|122
|1931.3
|6
|16
|Decatur
|116
|440.7
|3
|12
|Burke
|112
|501.3
|3
|26
|Gilmer
|109
|346.95
|0
|15
|Appling
|108
|581.87
|11
|17
|Stephens
|107
|406.41
|2
|22
|Monroe
|95
|342.63
|6
|10
|Wilcox
|95
|1080.77
|12
|15
|Laurens
|94
|198.75
|1
|16
|Macon
|91
|700.65
|5
|33
|Grady
|90
|366.75
|4
|25
|White
|89
|280.24
|2
|19
|Dawson
|83
|307.17
|1
|13
|Lumpkin
|82
|242.59
|1
|16
|Turner
|81
|1002.97
|12
|15
|Oconee
|79
|189.28
|2
|12
|Polk
|79
|181.68
|0
|12
|Putnam
|77
|351.84
|7
|13
|Glynn
|75
|87.16
|1
|10
|Harris
|74
|213.18
|3
|14
|Walker
|74
|106.31
|0
|1
|Meriwether
|72
|342.53
|1
|11
|Catoosa
|71
|103.24
|0
|7
|Johnson
|71
|734.91
|2
|12
|Pierce
|71
|363.26
|4
|17
|Peach
|69
|252.05
|2
|17
|Brooks
|63
|400.58
|9
|10
|Washington
|63
|310.31
|1
|6
|Bryan
|61
|155.86
|4
|18
|Murray
|60
|149.03
|1
|9
|Bacon
|57
|499.82
|2
|5
|Greene
|57
|304.54
|6
|18
|McDuffie
|55
|254.66
|5
|17
|Oglethorpe
|55
|360.89
|4
|11
|Camden
|47
|87.16
|1
|6
|Elbert
|46
|242.81
|0
|5
|Liberty
|46
|74.31
|0
|11
|Ben Hill
|45
|270.35
|1
|6
|Bulloch
|45
|56.63
|2
|9
|Wilkinson
|45
|504.54
|3
|15
|Pike
|44
|233.3
|2
|9
|Toombs
|44
|163.07
|4
|9
|Banks
|43
|215.19
|0
|10
|Effingham
|42
|65.6
|1
|11
|Clinch
|41
|615.99
|1
|4
|Lamar
|41
|211.92
|1
|6
|Marion
|40
|482.33
|2
|8
|Seminole
|40
|491.4
|2
|8
|Brantley
|38
|197.9
|2
|4
|Dodge
|38
|186.41
|2
|7
|Miller
|37
|641.92
|0
|2
|Stewart
|37
|603.69
|0
|12
|Fannin
|36
|136.78
|1
|5
|Pulaski
|36
|330.49
|2
|6
|Union
|36
|142.1
|1
|10
|Pickens
|35
|104.38
|3
|10
|Bleckley
|34
|264.84
|0
|1
|Haralson
|34
|110.67
|2
|9
|Baker
|33
|1059.05
|2
|11
|Franklin
|33
|141.45
|1
|6
|Morgan
|33
|172.43
|0
|4
|Cook
|32
|183.52
|2
|7
|Clay
|30
|1050.79
|3
|6
|Jones
|30
|104.93
|0
|4
|Madison
|29
|96.1
|1
|5
|Telfair
|29
|185.37
|1
|4
|Talbot
|28
|454.69
|1
|11
|Wilkes
|28
|279.61
|1
|6
|Charlton
|26
|196.21
|1
|6
|Emanuel
|26
|114.72
|1
|6
|Jasper
|26
|183.11
|0
|4
|Jeff Davis
|24
|158.44
|1
|4
|Irwin
|22
|233.22
|1
|3
|Jefferson
|22
|143.67
|1
|4
|Taylor
|22
|276.45
|2
|8
|Towns
|21
|174.51
|1
|7
|Atkinson
|20
|240.1
|2
|5
|Berrien
|20
|103.76
|0
|1
|Dade
|20
|123.75
|1
|3
|Hart
|20
|76.61
|0
|0
|Chattahoochee
|19
|176.76
|0
|6
|Crawford
|19
|155.38
|0
|4
|Screven
|19
|136.69
|1
|10
|Heard
|17
|137.43
|1
|5
|Jenkins
|16
|186.57
|1
|4
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Warren
|16
|307.1
|0
|8
|Chattooga
|15
|60.57
|2
|3
|Echols
|15
|377.93
|0
|0
|Rabun
|15
|88.31
|2
|5
|Wayne
|14
|46.71
|0
|2
|Lanier
|12
|115.93
|3
|5
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Tattnall
|11
|43.29
|0
|2
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Candler
|10
|92.28
|0
|2
|McIntosh
|10
|68.65
|0
|2
|Twiggs
|9
|111.3
|0
|3
|Montgomery
|8
|86.73
|0
|1
|Quitman
|8
|348.74
|1
|4
|Treutlen
|8
|117.15
|0
|0
|Wheeler
|7
|88.51
|0
|0
|Long
|6
|30.13
|0
|2
|Evans
|4
|37.43
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 351,175; Positive tests: 37,552 (11%)
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 6,835 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/16 listed 1,005 current confirmed hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,609 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7:49 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
