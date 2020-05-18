Active weather across southeast

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A wet week is ahead as an area of low pressure stalls out across the southeast.
TODAY.
Cloudy conditions are expected this afternoon as shower and thunderstorms will be scattered across the region. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Under a mostly cloudy sky tonight temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s as a few showers hang around.
Tropical Storm Arthur will come close to the the North Carolina coastline later today before it moves out to sea. There are no direct impacts to be felt here in Middle Georgia.
TOMORROW.
Rain coverage will be less on Tuesday, but nonetheless showers are still expected to fall across Middle Georgia. High temperatures will be back in the upper 80’s even though more sunshine is expected throughout the day.
REST OF WEEK.
We will hit the repeat button through Thursday. Low pressure stalls out across the area allowing for rain chances each day. By Friday, the low will move out and warmer temperatures prevail. We’re back in the 90’s by Memorial Day with isolated showers possible.
