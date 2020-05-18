Big Brothers Big Sisters helping parents with childcare needs

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia announce a new program to help families in need.
The program known as Operation Summer Help assists parents in providing safe childcare options during the summer months.
With several daycares and camps, either full or closed due to COVID-19, Big Brothers Big Sisters hopes the program can take the stress off parents.
“Even though there are some great programs going into a virtual format which does keep kids engaged that still doesn’t replace actual supervision at the home or somewhere else,” said Betsy Fitzgerald, president and CEO of BBBS.
Fitzgerald says potential caregivers can apply to be placed on the agency’s caregiver list. She says caregivers must be 16 or older, and they are required to pay a $40 application fee to cover a background check and training.
“We look at the stability of your household, we look at your work history. If someone has worked with youth as a volunteer or paid, we go do an extra layer of checks,” shared the CEO.
Fitzgerald says families will have access to caregivers who have successfully complete the process. Once a family selects who they want both parties are able to discuss terms of employment without the agency because every family has a different need.
“If it’s a half-day, if it’s a full day, night time hours, what the expectations are,” said Fitzgerald.
Caregivers can work with more than one child or family and the agency’s services are free of charge for parents.
If Interested caregivers may text SUMMERHELP to 478-228-8449.