Chris Floore Named Government Communicator of the Year

On May 14, PR Daily announced the winners of its Communicators of the Year program. Chris Floore — Public Affairs for Macon-Bibb County — was named Government Communicator of the Year.
Floore received the same recognition in 2019 when the program was called the Achieving Communications Excellence program.
In a statement, Chris Floore said:
“Building a communication program to support the creation of a new government for Georgia’s fourth-largest city has been one of the most rewarding opportunities of my career. What we are able to do to reach people and to help provide them better services is only possible thanks to the work of our entire Public Affairs team and the support of our administration, departments, partners, and elected officials.”