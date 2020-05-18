Early voting begins in Middle Georgia

By
Rashaad Vann
-
0
3
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As early voting begins, residents can expect changes when they cast their votes at the polls.

Although absentee ballots have been mailed out, elections offices are taking precautions to protect residents from coronavirus.

“Today voting is going a little slow because this is the first day of early voting,” said Debra Pressood, election supervisor.

In Houston County, the elections office has not seen many early voters so far.

Pressood says they expect more people to return their absentee ballot than those who vote in-person.

“We had an approximate of 50 people come in and have also had questions on if they can vote and if they can request a ballot. You do have that opportunity to vote in person if you want to,” Pressood said.

Early voting will continue for three weeks.

Fitzgerald says Operation Summer Help will be provided as long as there is a need. BBBS is accepting applications now.

Previous articleBig Brothers Big Sisters helping parents with childcare needs
mm
Rashaad Vann
Rashaad Vann comes to Georgia from Detroit, Michigan. He most recently worked as a Regional News Reporter and Sports Anchor for News Channel Nebraska in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he interned at WSFA-TV and WVAS-FM in Montgomery. While growing up, he was always involved in sports such as football, swimming, track and cross country. After high school, he studied and graduated from Alabama State University with a degree in communications. Rashaad loves to travel because it offers an opportunity to learn and connect with different people. He’s a member and is involved in several different social and community service organizations that give back to the community locally and nationwide.