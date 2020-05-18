Early voting begins in Middle Georgia

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As early voting begins, residents can expect changes when they cast their votes at the polls.
Although absentee ballots have been mailed out, elections offices are taking precautions to protect residents from coronavirus.
“Today voting is going a little slow because this is the first day of early voting,” said Debra Pressood, election supervisor.
In Houston County, the elections office has not seen many early voters so far.
Pressood says they expect more people to return their absentee ballot than those who vote in-person.
“We had an approximate of 50 people come in and have also had questions on if they can vote and if they can request a ballot. You do have that opportunity to vote in person if you want to,” Pressood said.
Early voting will continue for three weeks.
