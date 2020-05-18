|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Three Macon churches alongside the Community Empowerment Center partnered to provide free COVID-19 testing.
On Saturday, residents drove through the parking lots of both Unionville Baptist and Bibb Mt. Zion Baptist Church seeking results.
“If you’re symptomatic even if you’re asymptomatic, no symptoms,” said Patricia Cordett, a registered nurse. “Just being self-assured knowing that you have those results.”
Each location offered two kinds of tests. The nasal swab and the antibody rapid test where a small amount of blood is taken from a person’s finger.
“It’s a brief finger prick — we take a droplet of your blood,” said Julian Pearson, a pre-analytical lab technician. “We test your blood for any antibodies that may have been build up. Maybe if you had or thought you had COVID-19.”
Pearson says the antibody test tells you if you had the virus. He says you want the antibodies because that means you are immune.
Pearson also says those with immunity should still take safety measures.
Registered Nurse Patricia Cordett says if you want to get tested more, community partnerships will be released Monday afternoon.
“Protect yourself, protect your community, your coworkers, and your family members,” said Cordett.
Results will be available three days of testing.