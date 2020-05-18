Man gets pinned under SUV after traffic accident in Macon

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A traffic accident in Macon left one man seriously injured after he tried to help another man in the roadway.
Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators say the accident happened on I-475 at the Tucker Road overpass around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators say a 2012 Ford Explorer — driven by 26-year-old Juan Perez — was towing a Jeep Wrangler. The Explorer’s tire blew out and Perez lost control of the SUV, coming to a rest and “blocking the center and right lane.”
Investigators say as Kadija Williams tried to avoid hitting Perez, but her Mercedes spun and hit the median barrier wall. Her passenger, 31-year-old Sammie Louis Edwards Jr., exited the vehicle to check on Perez.
Later, investigators say a Cadillac Escalade — driven by 27-year-old Francisco Gomez — hit Edwards and pinned him under the SUV. EMS took Edwards to the Medical Center Navicent Health.
Currently, investigators say the hospital listed Edwards in critical condition. No other serious injuries were reported in this incident.
This accident is under investigation
If you have any information about this accident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.