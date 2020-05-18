MTA opening up its Transit Station, routes operating normally

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb Transit Authority is starting to open its transit station.
“We’ve relied on the science and we’ve relied on the experts. But then when the governor came in and changed the rules for Georgia, we felt as though it was important to align our policies and procedures with the governor’s,” said Jami Gaudet with MTA.
Along with wearing masks, giving temperature checks, and sanitizing everything, MTA blocked off Transit Center seating to ensure people sit six feel apart. Gaudet adds that fixed routes are operating as normal again.
“We’re trying to restore some sort of normalcy and that begins with charging for service again,” she said.
Gaudet says MTA is continuing to monitor riders and make sure employees enforce safety protocols.
“We only allow ten people on a bus, so we’ll ask people to keep to that number and if there’s more people that need a ride, we’ll try our best to accommodate if they’re going to work.” We’ll try our best to do that,” she said.
For questions on routes or to see the schedules, you can head to MTA’s website.