UPDATE (Monday, May 18 at 1 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/18/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 38,081 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. on Monday, May 18.
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3761
|342.16
|170
|711
|DeKalb
|2819
|355.42
|85
|547
|Gwinnett
|2621
|269.89
|104
|522
|Cobb
|2418
|305.85
|133
|585
|Unknown
|2308
|0
|43
|Hall
|2159
|1046.29
|42
|289
|Dougherty
|1663
|1849.73
|135
|380
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1625
|0
|25
|99
|Clayton
|1007
|330.34
|38
|163
|Cherokee
|717
|268.93
|26
|116
|Henry
|624
|260.15
|18
|83
|Richmond
|493
|243.77
|17
|148
|Douglas
|439
|288.99
|18
|111
|Habersham
|434
|947.6
|16
|65
|Muscogee
|434
|226.48
|16
|84
|Sumter
|416
|1415.01
|39
|123
|Carroll
|407
|338.83
|22
|98
|Forsyth
|402
|159.2
|11
|58
|Bibb
|395
|259.61
|17
|113
|Mitchell
|388
|1759.16
|32
|80
|Bartow
|384
|346.66
|35
|129
|Chatham
|361
|123.56
|14
|96
|Lee
|342
|1141.1
|23
|65
|Houston
|317
|201.86
|16
|88
|Baldwin
|290
|652.74
|14
|60
|Thomas
|285
|641.44
|30
|61
|Coweta
|284
|186.84
|4
|48
|Newton
|262
|233.19
|10
|56
|Barrow
|260
|300.99
|8
|65
|Upson
|260
|989.46
|31
|33
|Rockdale
|249
|262.22
|7
|62
|Colquitt
|248
|546.34
|11
|23
|Paulding
|240
|139.1
|10
|58
|Spalding
|239
|345.83
|15
|45
|Early
|228
|2247.19
|28
|18
|Columbia
|210
|132.38
|6
|32
|Lowndes
|208
|176.45
|5
|38
|Fayette
|206
|175.25
|11
|35
|Troup
|200
|284.03
|6
|55
|Clarke
|199
|153.34
|13
|35
|Terrell
|199
|2350.3
|24
|45
|Worth
|197
|978.06
|17
|36
|Butts
|196
|778.58
|17
|21
|Coffee
|196
|455.37
|12
|56
|Crisp
|196
|879.36
|7
|37
|Floyd
|186
|186.16
|13
|43
|Tift
|185
|453.1
|13
|44
|Whitfield
|182
|173.88
|6
|19
|Ware
|172
|479.74
|12
|43
|Randolph
|169
|2502.22
|21
|31
|Dooly
|160
|1194.03
|12
|34
|Hancock
|160
|1952.89
|5
|23
|Walton
|159
|165.95
|8
|27
|Jackson
|130
|174.03
|3
|25
|Gordon
|128
|220.5
|15
|30
|Decatur
|125
|474.89
|3
|12
|Calhoun
|122
|1931.3
|6
|16
|Burke
|113
|505.77
|3
|28
|Gilmer
|110
|350.13
|0
|15
|Appling
|109
|587.25
|11
|18
|Stephens
|109
|414.01
|2
|22
|Monroe
|95
|342.63
|7
|12
|Wilcox
|95
|1080.77
|12
|15
|Laurens
|94
|198.75
|1
|16
|Macon
|91
|700.65
|6
|33
|Grady
|90
|366.75
|4
|25
|White
|89
|280.24
|2
|19
|Turner
|84
|1040.12
|12
|15
|Dawson
|83
|307.17
|1
|13
|Lumpkin
|82
|242.59
|1
|16
|Oconee
|80
|191.68
|3
|13
|Polk
|79
|181.68
|0
|12
|Putnam
|78
|356.41
|7
|13
|Glynn
|76
|88.32
|1
|10
|Harris
|74
|213.18
|3
|14
|Johnson
|74
|765.97
|2
|12
|Walker
|74
|106.31
|0
|1
|Pierce
|73
|373.5
|4
|17
|Catoosa
|71
|103.24
|0
|7
|Meriwether
|70
|333.02
|1
|11
|Peach
|69
|252.05
|2
|17
|Washington
|66
|325.09
|1
|6
|Bryan
|65
|166.08
|4
|18
|Brooks
|63
|400.58
|9
|10
|Murray
|60
|149.03
|1
|9
|Bacon
|59
|517.36
|2
|5
|Greene
|59
|315.22
|6
|18
|McDuffie
|55
|254.66
|5
|17
|Oglethorpe
|55
|360.89
|4
|11
|Camden
|50
|92.72
|1
|7
|Elbert
|47
|248.09
|0
|5
|Liberty
|47
|75.92
|0
|11
|Ben Hill
|46
|276.36
|1
|6
|Toombs
|46
|170.48
|4
|9
|Bulloch
|45
|56.63
|2
|9
|Wilkinson
|45
|504.54
|3
|15
|Banks
|44
|220.2
|0
|10
|Dodge
|44
|215.84
|2
|7
|Pike
|44
|233.3
|2
|9
|Marion
|43
|518.51
|2
|8
|Effingham
|42
|65.6
|1
|11
|Clinch
|41
|615.99
|1
|4
|Lamar
|41
|211.92
|1
|6
|Seminole
|40
|491.4
|2
|8
|Brantley
|38
|197.9
|2
|4
|Miller
|37
|641.92
|0
|2
|Stewart
|37
|603.69
|0
|12
|Union
|37
|146.04
|1
|10
|Fannin
|36
|136.78
|1
|5
|Pulaski
|36
|330.49
|2
|6
|Pickens
|35
|104.38
|3
|10
|Bleckley
|34
|264.84
|0
|1
|Haralson
|34
|110.67
|2
|9
|Morgan
|34
|177.66
|0
|4
|Baker
|33
|1059.05
|2
|12
|Franklin
|33
|141.45
|1
|6
|Cook
|31
|177.78
|2
|7
|Clay
|30
|1050.79
|3
|6
|Jones
|30
|104.93
|0
|4
|Talbot
|30
|487.17
|1
|11
|Madison
|29
|96.1
|1
|5
|Telfair
|29
|185.37
|1
|4
|Wilkes
|29
|289.59
|1
|6
|Charlton
|26
|196.21
|1
|6
|Emanuel
|26
|114.72
|1
|6
|Jasper
|26
|183.11
|0
|4
|Jeff Davis
|24
|158.44
|1
|4
|Jefferson
|23
|150.2
|1
|4
|Berrien
|22
|114.13
|0
|1
|Irwin
|22
|233.22
|1
|3
|Taylor
|22
|276.45
|2
|8
|Hart
|21
|80.44
|0
|0
|Towns
|21
|174.51
|1
|7
|Atkinson
|20
|240.1
|2
|5
|Dade
|20
|123.75
|1
|3
|Screven
|20
|143.88
|1
|10
|Chattahoochee
|19
|176.76
|0
|6
|Crawford
|19
|155.38
|0
|4
|Heard
|17
|137.43
|1
|5
|Echols
|16
|403.12
|0
|0
|Jenkins
|16
|186.57
|1
|4
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Warren
|16
|307.1
|0
|8
|Chattooga
|15
|60.57
|2
|3
|Rabun
|15
|88.31
|2
|5
|Wayne
|14
|46.71
|0
|2
|Lincoln
|13
|160
|1
|6
|Lanier
|12
|115.93
|3
|5
|Tattnall
|12
|47.22
|0
|2
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Candler
|10
|92.28
|0
|3
|McIntosh
|10
|68.65
|0
|2
|Twiggs
|9
|111.3
|0
|3
|Montgomery
|8
|86.73
|0
|1
|Quitman
|8
|348.74
|1
|4
|Treutlen
|8
|117.15
|0
|0
|Wheeler
|7
|88.51
|0
|0
|Long
|6
|30.13
|0
|2
|Evans
|4
|37.43
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 364,289; Positive tests: 38,081 (10%)
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 6,916 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/16 listed 1,005 current confirmed hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,642 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
