UPDATE (Monday, May 18 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/18/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 38,283 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. on Monday, May 18.
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3751
|341.25
|171
|714
|DeKalb
|2856
|360.08
|86
|559
|Gwinnett
|2680
|275.96
|105
|533
|Cobb
|2429
|307.24
|133
|592
|Unknown
|2216
|0
|47
|Hall
|2164
|1048.71
|42
|295
|Dougherty
|1664
|1850.84
|135
|380
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1649
|0
|25
|99
|Clayton
|1009
|331
|38
|163
|Cherokee
|723
|271.18
|26
|116
|Henry
|627
|261.4
|18
|84
|Richmond
|491
|242.78
|17
|147
|Habersham
|455
|993.45
|15
|67
|Muscogee
|440
|229.61
|16
|84
|Douglas
|439
|288.99
|18
|111
|Sumter
|419
|1425.22
|39
|123
|Carroll
|408
|339.66
|22
|98
|Forsyth
|405
|160.39
|11
|60
|Bibb
|397
|260.93
|17
|115
|Bartow
|396
|357.49
|35
|130
|Mitchell
|389
|1763.69
|32
|80
|Chatham
|363
|124.24
|14
|97
|Lee
|341
|1137.77
|23
|65
|Houston
|318
|202.5
|16
|87
|Baldwin
|290
|652.74
|14
|60
|Thomas
|288
|648.2
|30
|61
|Coweta
|285
|187.5
|4
|48
|Newton
|264
|234.97
|10
|59
|Barrow
|263
|304.46
|8
|66
|Upson
|261
|993.26
|31
|33
|Colquitt
|253
|557.35
|11
|24
|Rockdale
|250
|263.27
|7
|63
|Spalding
|242
|350.17
|15
|45
|Paulding
|241
|139.68
|10
|59
|Early
|231
|2276.76
|28
|18
|Columbia
|212
|133.64
|6
|33
|Fayette
|210
|178.66
|11
|35
|Lowndes
|208
|176.45
|5
|40
|Troup
|201
|285.45
|6
|55
|Clarke
|200
|154.11
|13
|35
|Coffee
|200
|464.66
|12
|56
|Butts
|199
|790.5
|16
|21
|Terrell
|199
|2350.3
|24
|45
|Crisp
|197
|883.84
|7
|37
|Worth
|197
|978.06
|17
|36
|Whitfield
|188
|179.61
|7
|21
|Floyd
|187
|187.16
|13
|43
|Tift
|185
|453.1
|14
|45
|Ware
|174
|485.32
|13
|44
|Randolph
|169
|2502.22
|21
|31
|Walton
|164
|171.16
|9
|27
|Dooly
|162
|1208.96
|12
|35
|Hancock
|161
|1965.09
|5
|24
|Jackson
|132
|176.71
|3
|25
|Decatur
|128
|486.29
|4
|13
|Gordon
|128
|220.5
|15
|30
|Calhoun
|122
|1931.3
|6
|16
|Burke
|116
|519.2
|4
|29
|Stephens
|113
|429.2
|2
|22
|Appling
|111
|598.03
|11
|18
|Gilmer
|111
|353.31
|0
|15
|Laurens
|95
|200.86
|1
|17
|Monroe
|95
|342.63
|7
|12
|Wilcox
|95
|1080.77
|12
|15
|Macon
|93
|716.05
|6
|33
|Grady
|92
|374.9
|4
|26
|White
|87
|273.95
|3
|19
|Dawson
|84
|310.87
|1
|14
|Turner
|84
|1040.12
|12
|15
|Lumpkin
|83
|245.55
|1
|17
|Oconee
|80
|191.68
|3
|13
|Polk
|80
|183.98
|0
|12
|Putnam
|79
|360.98
|7
|13
|Glynn
|77
|89.49
|1
|11
|Pierce
|75
|383.73
|4
|18
|Harris
|74
|213.18
|3
|14
|Johnson
|74
|765.97
|2
|12
|Walker
|74
|106.31
|0
|1
|Catoosa
|71
|103.24
|0
|7
|Meriwether
|70
|333.02
|1
|11
|Peach
|69
|252.05
|2
|17
|Washington
|67
|330.02
|1
|6
|Bryan
|65
|166.08
|4
|18
|Brooks
|64
|406.94
|9
|11
|Bacon
|61
|534.9
|2
|5
|Murray
|61
|151.51
|1
|9
|Greene
|60
|320.56
|6
|18
|McDuffie
|55
|254.66
|5
|17
|Oglethorpe
|55
|360.89
|4
|11
|Camden
|50
|92.72
|1
|7
|Elbert
|48
|253.37
|0
|5
|Ben Hill
|47
|282.37
|1
|6
|Liberty
|47
|75.92
|0
|11
|Marion
|46
|554.68
|2
|8
|Toombs
|46
|170.48
|4
|9
|Bulloch
|45
|56.63
|2
|9
|Effingham
|45
|70.28
|1
|11
|Wilkinson
|45
|504.54
|3
|15
|Dodge
|44
|215.84
|2
|7
|Pike
|44
|233.3
|2
|9
|Banks
|43
|215.19
|0
|10
|Clinch
|42
|631.01
|1
|4
|Lamar
|41
|211.92
|1
|7
|Seminole
|40
|491.4
|2
|8
|Brantley
|39
|203.1
|2
|4
|Stewart
|39
|636.32
|0
|12
|Fannin
|38
|144.38
|1
|5
|Pickens
|38
|113.33
|3
|11
|Union
|37
|146.04
|1
|10
|Miller
|36
|624.57
|0
|2
|Pulaski
|36
|330.49
|2
|6
|Haralson
|34
|110.67
|2
|9
|Morgan
|34
|177.66
|0
|4
|Baker
|33
|1059.05
|2
|12
|Bleckley
|33
|257.05
|0
|1
|Franklin
|33
|141.45
|1
|6
|Cook
|31
|177.78
|2
|7
|Clay
|30
|1050.79
|3
|6
|Jones
|30
|104.93
|0
|4
|Talbot
|30
|487.17
|1
|11
|Telfair
|30
|191.77
|1
|4
|Wilkes
|30
|299.58
|1
|6
|Madison
|29
|96.1
|1
|5
|Charlton
|26
|196.21
|1
|6
|Emanuel
|26
|114.72
|1
|6
|Jasper
|26
|183.11
|0
|4
|Jeff Davis
|25
|165.04
|1
|4
|Jefferson
|23
|150.2
|1
|4
|Atkinson
|22
|264.11
|2
|5
|Berrien
|22
|114.13
|0
|1
|Hart
|22
|84.27
|0
|0
|Irwin
|22
|233.22
|1
|3
|Taylor
|22
|276.45
|2
|8
|Towns
|21
|174.51
|1
|7
|Dade
|20
|123.75
|1
|3
|Screven
|20
|143.88
|1
|10
|Chattahoochee
|19
|176.76
|0
|6
|Crawford
|19
|155.38
|0
|4
|Heard
|17
|137.43
|1
|5
|Echols
|16
|403.12
|0
|0
|Jenkins
|16
|186.57
|1
|4
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Warren
|16
|307.1
|0
|8
|Chattooga
|15
|60.57
|2
|3
|Rabun
|15
|88.31
|2
|5
|Wayne
|14
|46.71
|0
|2
|Lincoln
|13
|160
|1
|6
|Tattnall
|12
|47.22
|0
|2
|Lanier
|11
|106.27
|2
|4
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Candler
|10
|92.28
|0
|3
|McIntosh
|10
|68.65
|0
|2
|Twiggs
|9
|111.3
|0
|3
|Montgomery
|8
|86.73
|0
|1
|Quitman
|8
|348.74
|1
|4
|Treutlen
|8
|117.15
|0
|0
|Wheeler
|7
|88.51
|0
|0
|Long
|6
|30.13
|0
|2
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 364,289; Positive tests: 38,283 (11%)
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 6,992 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/17 listed 1,010 current confirmed hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,649 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
