UPDATE: Treutlen County Schools postpones graduation

UPDATE (5/18 6:50 p.m.) – The Treutlen County School District announced in a Facebook post Monday it is postponing its scheduled May 24 ceremony.
“Based on information that we have received, we understand there was some miscommunication regarding the Treutlen County graduation ceremony,” the post said. “At this time, we have decided to postpone the May 24th ceremony until Federal and State guidelines allow for gatherings of more than 10 people. Thank you for your understanding.”
The post came about an hour after another post said the ceremony would be held “as originally scheduled” on May 24.
_____________________________________________________________
SOPERTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Treutlen High School’s Class of 2020 will graduate on Sunday, May 24 as originally scheduled, but there will be modifications.
That’s according to a district Facebook post Monday.
“The ceremony will include a face-to-face opportunity for each graduate to receive his/her diploma, pose for a photo, present a rose to his/her mother or guardian with up to 5 guests,” the post said.
The ceremony will be set up as a drive-thru around the track at Bobby Driggers Stadium beginning at 4 p.m. “in order to ensure our event complies with the social distancing guidelines from the CDC, including the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.”
Each student and their guests will drive up to a designated area on the track, where the graduate will get out to receive their diploma, return to their vehicle and move along for the next graduate.
“As each graduate completes his/her ceremony, the graduate will proceed through downtown on Highway 221,” the post continued. “It is our hopes that all friends and family will decorate their vehicles, make signs and park in town to honor the graduates as they ride through in celebration of their accomplishments!”