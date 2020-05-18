Warner Robins teen hospitalized after Monday night shooting

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teenager is being treated at the hospital after being shot in the leg Monday night.
A Warner Robins Police news release says officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Vicki Drive just after 9 o’clock.
The victim, 18-year-old Ahmien Beasley, was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Police say the shooting is possibly related to a fight earlier Monday on Francis Street.
“Persons at the Francis Street call were reluctant to speak with police,” the release said.
Call Detective Karmen Thompson at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.
