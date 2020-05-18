|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins city council met Monday to discuss the construction of a new visitor information center coming to the city.
Not to be confused with the EL Greenway Welcome Center by Robins Air Force Base, the new center will have information specifically for tourists and visitors. Center employees will also be able to book hotels.
The project was discussed and approved back in 2012. Three years prior, the Georgia General Assembly approved the city’s request to raise the hotel/motel tax by two cents to help fund the project.
The center will be located at the intersection of Russel Parkway and I-75 in Warner Robins.
Marsha Buzzell — the director of the Warner Robins Convention and Visitors Bureau — says once complete the visitor’s center will change the city’s economy.
“We just think it’s pivotal in changing the economy a little bit faster than if don’t have one,” said Buzzell. “It’s 600,000 cars even if we just get 10 to 15% bookings that’s 10 to 15% more than we had yesterday.”
Buzzell says Monday night’s meeting will not consist of voting, but an opportunity to get the city’s newest council members up to speed.