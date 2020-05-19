Annie Glenn, 100, famed astronaut’s widow, dies of COVID-19

|
Listen to the content of this post:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Annie Glenn, wife of the late astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn and an advocate for those with speech disorders, died Tuesday of complications from COVID-19. She was 100.
Glenn died at a nursing home near St. Paul, Minnesota.
Annie Glenn was thrust into the spotlight in 1962, when her husband became the first American to orbit Earth.
She shied away from the media attention because of a severe stutter, which she fought to overcome.
Her advocacy career included advising numerous child abuse and speech and hearing organizations.
All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved