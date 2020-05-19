Congressional primary ballot mix-up might affect your vote

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A mix up in the Congressional Republican Primary might cost some citizens their votes.

According to Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections members, they made an error which placed candidates on the wrong ballot.

The error took place in the Hazzard 4 precinct in Bibb County, which consists as part of Congressional District 2 and District 8.

The Board of Elections placed District 8’s candidates on everyone in the precinct’s ballot — even those who live in District 2.

289 people received incorrect absentee ballots, and the county received 117 of those ballots back.

During a special meeting Tuesday, the board of elections decided to mail correct ballots along with an explanation.

According to Chairman Mike Kaplan, those who voted yesterday in person will not get to vote again.

“Unfortunately, the people that voted live yesterday and from what we can tell that it’s seven people. Those seven people votes are voted and there is nothing we can do about it. And there is no record to tell us who they voted for,” Kaplan said.

And if you sent in an absentee ballot, that vote will count if you don’t send in the new ballot. This is according to Jeanetta Watson, the supervisor of the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections.

Currently, election officials also say there are correct ballots at the polling station.

The ballot mix-up does not affect the Democratic Primary ballots since both Congressman Sanford Bishop, Jr. in District 2 and Lindsay Holliday in District 8 are running unopposed.

8th District Republican primary candidates

Austin Scott (Incumbent)

Robert Vance Dean

Daniel Ellyson

2nd District Republican primary candidates