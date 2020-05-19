UPDATE: Three children missing after domestic call leads to shots fired, patrol cars hit

|
Listen to the content of this post:
UPDATE: Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says three children are missing in result of the domestic dispute.
Sheriff Davis told 41NBC’s Tanya Modersitzki, Keith Young went into the home where his ex-wife lives, tied her up, and took the kids. Sheriff Davis says Young returned to the home later, but saw patrol cars and tried to escape.
After a brief chase, Young’s vehicle crashed into multiple patrol cars.
Sheriff Davis says Young was taken to the hospital, and he is working on getting more information about the missing children.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There is a heavy police presence in a south Macon neighborhood off Houston Road.
Sargent Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies answered a domestic call on Bob White Road Tuesday evening.
Sgt. Howard did confirm that shots were fired, and multiple patrol cars were hit by the suspects vehicle.
Bibb County Sheriff David Davis will give an update soon as to what happened.
41NBC’s Tanya Modersitzki is headed to the scene, and will have more information as it becomes available.