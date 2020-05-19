Historic Macon to sell Sidney Lanier Cottage

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Historic Macon plans to sell the Sidney Lanier Cottage House within the next nine to 12 months.
Executive Director Ethiel Garlington says the cottage will sell as a private, single family home.
Once sold, it will no longer be a museum with tours, but Garlington says there will be covenants in place to protect the house and its history.
The Sidney Lanier Cottage is located at 935 High Street in downtown Macon.
It is the birthplace of poet, musician and soldier Sidney Lanier. He is best known for his poems “The Marshes of Glynn” and “Song of the Chattahoochee.”