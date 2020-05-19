Hooked On Science: The Exploding Sandwich Bag

|
Listen to the content of this post:
The Exploding Sandwich Bag
Has your sandwich bag ever exploded? Science guy, Jason Lindsey, says it can — if you replace the sandwich with a few ingredients from the kitchen.
SCIENCE SAFETY
PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.
• ALWAYS have an adult present.
• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.
• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.
• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.
Ingredients
- Sandwich bag
- Vinegar
- Baking soda
“It’s an experiment you’re going to want to try. I call it the exploding sandwich bag.”
STEP 1: Mix vinegar and baking soda inside the bag
“Oh no! This thing is getting gigantic.”
Jason says as the two ingredients mix together, you get a chemical reaction which cause the bag to expand.
Gas is created!
Explanation
“The chemical reaction gives me something new called a gas and there’s the exploding sandwich bag.”