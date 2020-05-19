Housing market picks up as coronavirus restrictions ease

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Lenders in the home buying market say business is starting to pick up as coronavirus restrictions ease in Georgia. Tara Purvis with Angel Oak Home Loans says this time of the year – spring into summer – is the best time to buy a home.
Purvis says the coronavirus pandemic slowed the buying season, but business is returning because of low interest rates. She says even if you are still nervous to buy a home during the pandemic, now is a good time to start saving to buy later.
‘It’s never too early to start saving money,” said Purvis. “Many times people think you have to have 20 percent down. Some of our programs don’t have a down payment. But it’s always important to start saving. Because even if you don’t have to have a down payment, any time you have reserves it strengthens the quality of the file.”
Purvis says with the extra savings it is easier to get approved for a home loan. And she says once approved, it’s important to keep everything the same. That means avoid getting a new job or making any large purchases like a new car during the buying process.