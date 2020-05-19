List of Houston County School District summer meal sites

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District’s School Nutrition Program will continue offering meals free of charge to children 18 and under through July 29.
A school district news release says children do not need to be enrolled in the district to receive meals.
Meals will be offered at four schools: Huntington Middle, Matt Arthur Elementary, Northside High and Tucker Elementary (addresses and phone numbers below). Two breakfasts and two lunches will be provided on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the car rider of bus lane. Seven mobile routes will continue traveling scheduled routes through county neighborhoods to serve children who are unable to access one of the school sites.
“We are fortunate to be able to serve our community during this difficult time,” Director of School Nutrition Meredith Potter said. “Our plan at this point is to continue serving meals through the summer so that families benefit from this opportunity to receive meals for children.”
- Huntington Middle – 206 Wellborn Road, Warner Robins; (478) 542-2240
- Matt Arthur Elementary – 2500 Highway 127, Kathleen; (478) 988-6170
- Northside High – 926 Green Street, Warner Robins; (478) 929-7858
- Tucker Elementary – 1300 Tucker Road, Perry; (478) 988-6278.
Contact Summer Feeding Coordinator Sybrennia James at (478) 322-3308, ext. 1099 if you need additional information.