Low pressure brings scattered storms to Middle Georgia this week

Cecilia Reeves
Rain cleared out of Middle Georgia through the day and we ended up with a pretty nice Monday.

As we head into the rest of the week all eyes are on a large area of low pressure that is currently to our north. This area of low pressure will meander down into our area and create a general storminess through the rest of the week.

Not only will this bring pop up showers and storms to Middle Georgia, but it will also increase moisture and bring heavy rain to our north.

Areas of North Georgia all the way into central North Carolina will see very heavy rain  with the potential for significant flooding in North Carolina.

Not only will we be seeing a few showers and storms tomorrow, but we will also see a wedge front setting up. This wedge front will keep our highs a good bit cooler than normal. Highs south of Eastman will be much warmer outside of the wedge.

The wedge front will move out pretty quickly as the low pressure pushes off to the east, but we will continue to see isolated showers through the rest of the week.

Temps on Thursday start warming a bit with much of the area back in the 80’s.

The end of the week will bring a big warm up with highs returning to the 90’s. Scattered storms will hang around through the weekend and into Memorial day.

There are still some questions about the storms over the weekend, but regardless it looks like it will be a warm one.

Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.