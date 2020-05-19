‘Macon Gives A Shirt Campaign’ to help small businesses

Rashaad Vann
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – To aid small businesses through COVID-19, a local freelance designer is providing help with his Macon Gives a Shirt Campaign.

Matt Smith and other designers started the campaign in April to partner with businesses with the vision of creating a custom T-shirt design.

How The Campaign Works

  • Once the T-shirt is ready, Smith uploads the design online for a week available for purchase
  • If 50 shirts are sold within the week, they will proceed with printing and shipping the shirts
  • The campaign will then allows businesses keep 100% of the profits

Smith says he got the idea from a similar campaign.

“I wanted to do something very similar, I love the idea, I know with being a designer and technical I can handle the website and things of that nature,” Smith said. “But I couldn’t do the rest by myself, so then I got the idea, that would be a neat idea of assembling local artists.”

If you are a designer or small business owner and would like to buy a shirt, customize a shirt, or partner with the campaign, click here.

