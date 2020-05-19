Mary Persons announces Class of 2020 valedictorian, salutatorian

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
7
Allison Gabrielle Spence and Yuxuan "Sam" Wu (Courtesy: Monroe County Schools)
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mary Persons High School announced its Class of 2020 valedictorian and salutatorian Tuesday.

Allison Gabrielle Spence is the valedictorian. She has the Class of 2020’s highest weighted grade point average (GPA). She plans to attend the University of Georgia and major in Animal Health/Pre-veterinary Medicine.

Yuxuan “Sam” Wu is the salutatorian. He has the second highest weighted numeric GPA and is also STAR student for the Class of 2020. Wu plans to attend Georgia Institute of Technology and major in Biomedical Engineering with a focus on cancer research.

Mary Persons plans to honor its senior class with a reverse parade on Friday, May 22.

