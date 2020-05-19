‘Meals On Wheels’ launches senior chat program

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Meals on Wheels has launched a new project to help more elders during the pandemic with its senior chat program.

A new initiative addresses the social isolation experience that elderly people face as they shelter in place, due to their high risk of contracting COVID-19.

Susan Gregory, executive director for Meals on Wheels, says the program allows senior citizens to discuss pressing issues. Gregory says it was designed to reduce depression, loneliness, and more challenges that are faced during the quarantine.

“When COVID-19 presented itself, and we were put under a state emergency, we were deemed essential, and stepped up to the plate knowing that we are a lifeline for our members,” Gregory said.

