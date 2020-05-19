Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 11-15

|
Restaurant Report Card: May 11-15
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 11 and Friday, May 15.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full inspection reports.
Dodge County:
Roy’s
234 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2020
Southern Zest Cafe & Catering
225 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2020
Pittman Side Track Cafe
312 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2020
Houston County:
Shark’s Fish and Chicken
2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2020
Krystal
10136 HAWKINSVILLE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2020
WR Cafe
421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2020
Taco Bell
498 GA HWY 247 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2020
American Philly and Wings II
1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2020
Jamaican Flava Caribbean Cooking
409 COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2020
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2020
Subway
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2020
Laurens County:
Little Caesar’s
2107 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2020
Domino’s
213 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2020
Don’s All-American Hot Dawgs – Mobile Base
3299 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2020
Don’s All-American Hot Dawgs – Mobile Unit
3299 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2020