Scattered showers forecast all week long

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A weather pattern is setting up across the southeast that will keep us swamped with showers through the weekend.
TODAY.
As a cold front continues to move through Georgia we will see clearing skies by this afternoon although rain chances do hang around. Isolated showers and a few storms are possible today. High temperatures will top out in the low 80’s before overnight lows fall into the low 60’s under a partly cloudy sky. A few showers will hang around overnight.
TOMORROW.
We hit the repeat button for Wednesday as isolated showers are likely under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will remain in the low 80’s during the afternoon before falling into the upper 50’s overnight.
WEEK AHEAD.
Scattered rain chances remain through Friday as an area of low pressure stalls out across the region. Once this low exits, we will see drier and warmer air moving in by the weekend. Isolated showers are possible Saturday through Monday.
