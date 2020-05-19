Southeast All-American Sports to host first-ever soccer showcase

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Southeast All-American Sports is a company based out of Gainesville, Georgia. Its mission is to not only bridge the gap between high school and club soccer, but to help players get recruited and earn a scholarship.
How it works is, the company will have the athletes participate in events, camps and a big-time showcase.
So to help players, Southeast All-American Sports will host its first-ever Southeast All-American High School Soccer Showcase at Atlanta Silverbacks Park in Atlanta, June 11-13.
The exclusive three-day event is for high school and club soccer players, both girls and boys from the class of 2021 and 2022.
There will be four matches, two for each class. The class of 2021 will be considered “Rising Seniors” and the class of 2022, “Rising Juniors.”
Here’s founder and CEO Tyler Pineda on what goes into an event such as this one:
“What goes into it is a lot of work on our end,” said Pineda. “Making sure that we provide, find and recruit the best possible players in the Southeast, as well as being able to market this event and ensure that we’re going to have a lot of coaches coming to this event to recruit these players.”
Pineda also talked about why he decided to move forward with the event amid the COVID-19 pandemic:
“A lot of these kids, you know, all of their seasons were put to a halt. Their season ended abruptly. And a lot of these players kind of fell behind with the recruiting process. We figured with this showcase, fortunately with the states opening back up and we’re seeing a little bit of a decline in COVID-19. We have several protocols in place to make this a safe event, as well as promote social distancing, but the main purpose was to try our best to get these players showcased.”