UPDATE (Tuesday, May 19 at 1 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/19/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 38,721 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 19.
|County*
|Cumulative Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3763
|342.35
|172
|716
|DeKalb
|2880
|363.11
|87
|564
|Gwinnett
|2758
|283.99
|113
|538
|Cobb
|2467
|312.05
|132
|592
|Unknown
|2250
|0
|48
|Hall
|2187
|1059.85
|42
|298
|Dougherty
|1667
|1854.18
|139
|384
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1665
|0
|25
|99
|Clayton
|1010
|331.32
|38
|163
|Cherokee
|739
|277.18
|26
|117
|Henry
|629
|262.23
|19
|85
|Richmond
|494
|244.26
|17
|146
|Habersham
|457
|997.82
|14
|67
|Muscogee
|444
|231.7
|16
|84
|Douglas
|439
|288.99
|18
|111
|Sumter
|420
|1428.62
|39
|124
|Carroll
|417
|347.16
|22
|99
|Bibb
|408
|268.16
|17
|118
|Bartow
|405
|365.62
|35
|130
|Forsyth
|405
|160.39
|11
|60
|Mitchell
|391
|1772.76
|32
|80
|Chatham
|370
|126.64
|14
|97
|Lee
|343
|1144.44
|23
|65
|Houston
|323
|205.68
|16
|87
|Baldwin
|291
|654.99
|14
|60
|Thomas
|288
|648.2
|30
|61
|Coweta
|286
|188.16
|4
|48
|Barrow
|265
|306.77
|8
|66
|Newton
|265
|235.86
|10
|59
|Upson
|263
|1000.88
|31
|33
|Colquitt
|255
|561.76
|11
|24
|Rockdale
|251
|264.32
|8
|63
|Spalding
|243
|351.61
|14
|44
|Paulding
|242
|140.26
|10
|59
|Early
|231
|2276.76
|28
|18
|Columbia
|212
|133.64
|6
|33
|Fayette
|211
|179.51
|11
|35
|Troup
|208
|295.4
|6
|55
|Lowndes
|207
|175.61
|5
|40
|Coffee
|202
|469.31
|12
|56
|Clarke
|200
|154.11
|13
|35
|Crisp
|200
|897.3
|7
|37
|Butts
|199
|790.5
|16
|21
|Terrell
|199
|2350.3
|24
|45
|Worth
|197
|978.06
|17
|36
|Whitfield
|193
|184.39
|7
|21
|Floyd
|187
|187.16
|13
|43
|Tift
|185
|453.1
|14
|45
|Ware
|176
|490.89
|13
|44
|Hancock
|170
|2074.94
|5
|25
|Randolph
|169
|2502.22
|21
|31
|Walton
|166
|173.25
|9
|27
|Dooly
|162
|1208.96
|12
|35
|Jackson
|134
|179.38
|3
|27
|Decatur
|129
|490.08
|4
|13
|Gordon
|129
|222.23
|15
|30
|Calhoun
|122
|1931.3
|6
|16
|Burke
|116
|519.2
|4
|29
|Appling
|113
|608.8
|11
|19
|Stephens
|113
|429.2
|2
|22
|Gilmer
|112
|356.49
|0
|15
|Monroe
|100
|360.66
|7
|14
|Laurens
|98
|207.21
|1
|17
|Wilcox
|97
|1103.53
|12
|15
|Macon
|93
|716.05
|6
|33
|Grady
|92
|374.9
|4
|26
|White
|87
|273.95
|3
|19
|Dawson
|84
|310.87
|1
|14
|Turner
|84
|1040.12
|12
|15
|Lumpkin
|83
|245.55
|1
|17
|Johnson
|82
|848.77
|2
|12
|Oconee
|81
|194.07
|3
|14
|Polk
|80
|183.98
|0
|12
|Putnam
|79
|360.98
|7
|13
|Glynn
|78
|90.65
|1
|11
|Pierce
|77
|393.96
|4
|18
|Harris
|75
|216.06
|3
|15
|Walker
|74
|106.31
|0
|1
|Catoosa
|72
|104.7
|0
|7
|Meriwether
|70
|333.02
|1
|11
|Bacon
|69
|605.05
|2
|5
|Elbert
|69
|364.21
|0
|5
|Peach
|69
|252.05
|3
|18
|Washington
|67
|330.02
|1
|6
|Brooks
|66
|419.66
|9
|11
|Bryan
|65
|166.08
|5
|18
|Murray
|62
|154
|1
|9
|Greene
|60
|320.56
|6
|18
|Oglethorpe
|56
|367.45
|4
|11
|McDuffie
|55
|254.66
|5
|17
|Camden
|51
|94.58
|1
|7
|Ben Hill
|48
|288.37
|1
|6
|Liberty
|47
|75.92
|0
|11
|Marion
|47
|566.74
|2
|8
|Effingham
|46
|71.85
|1
|11
|Toombs
|46
|170.48
|4
|9
|Wilkinson
|46
|515.75
|3
|16
|Bulloch
|45
|56.63
|2
|9
|Banks
|44
|220.2
|0
|10
|Dodge
|44
|215.84
|2
|7
|Pike
|44
|233.3
|2
|9
|Brantley
|43
|223.94
|2
|4
|Clinch
|42
|631.01
|1
|4
|Lamar
|42
|217.09
|1
|7
|Seminole
|40
|491.4
|2
|8
|Stewart
|40
|652.64
|0
|12
|Fannin
|38
|144.38
|1
|5
|Pickens
|38
|113.33
|3
|11
|Union
|37
|146.04
|1
|10
|Miller
|36
|624.57
|0
|2
|Pulaski
|36
|330.49
|2
|6
|Haralson
|35
|113.92
|2
|9
|Bleckley
|34
|264.84
|0
|1
|Morgan
|34
|177.66
|0
|4
|Franklin
|33
|141.45
|1
|6
|Baker
|32
|1026.96
|2
|11
|Cook
|31
|177.78
|2
|7
|Jones
|31
|108.43
|0
|4
|Telfair
|31
|198.16
|1
|4
|Clay
|30
|1050.79
|3
|6
|Madison
|30
|99.41
|1
|5
|Talbot
|30
|487.17
|1
|11
|Wilkes
|30
|299.58
|1
|6
|Charlton
|28
|211.3
|1
|6
|Emanuel
|26
|114.72
|1
|7
|Jasper
|26
|183.11
|0
|4
|Jeff Davis
|25
|165.04
|1
|4
|Hart
|24
|91.93
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|23
|150.2
|1
|4
|Atkinson
|22
|264.11
|2
|5
|Berrien
|22
|114.13
|0
|1
|Irwin
|22
|233.22
|1
|3
|Taylor
|22
|276.45
|2
|8
|Towns
|21
|174.51
|1
|7
|Dade
|20
|123.75
|1
|3
|Screven
|20
|143.88
|1
|10
|Chattahoochee
|19
|176.76
|0
|6
|Crawford
|19
|155.38
|0
|4
|Echols
|19
|478.71
|0
|0
|Heard
|18
|145.51
|1
|5
|Chattooga
|17
|68.64
|2
|3
|Schley
|17
|322.27
|1
|7
|Jenkins
|16
|186.57
|1
|4
|Rabun
|16
|94.2
|2
|5
|Warren
|16
|307.1
|0
|8
|Wayne
|14
|46.71
|0
|2
|Lincoln
|13
|160
|1
|6
|Tattnall
|12
|47.22
|0
|2
|Lanier
|11
|106.27
|2
|4
|McIntosh
|11
|75.51
|0
|2
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Candler
|10
|92.28
|0
|3
|Twiggs
|10
|123.67
|0
|3
|Montgomery
|8
|86.73
|0
|1
|Quitman
|8
|348.74
|1
|4
|Treutlen
|8
|117.15
|0
|0
|Wheeler
|7
|88.51
|0
|0
|Long
|6
|30.13
|0
|2
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 378,156; Positive tests: 38,721 (10%)
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 7,027 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 7 p.m. on 5/18 listed 1,025 current confirmed hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,664 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
