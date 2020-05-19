UPDATE (Tuesday, May 19 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/19/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 38,855 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 19.
|County
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3795
|345.26
|174
|727
|DeKalb
|2918
|367.9
|87
|568
|Gwinnett
|2771
|285.33
|114
|540
|Cobb
|2503
|316.6
|135
|600
|Hall
|2191
|1061.79
|40
|297
|Unknown
|2136
|0
|47
|Dougherty
|1668
|1855.29
|139
|385
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1641
|0
|25
|101
|Clayton
|1010
|331.32
|38
|164
|Cherokee
|745
|279.43
|26
|117
|Henry
|611
|254.73
|19
|85
|Richmond
|495
|244.76
|17
|147
|Habersham
|457
|997.82
|14
|67
|Muscogee
|451
|235.35
|16
|84
|Douglas
|445
|292.94
|19
|112
|Sumter
|421
|1432.02
|39
|125
|Carroll
|418
|347.99
|21
|99
|Forsyth
|412
|163.16
|11
|60
|Bibb
|411
|270.13
|18
|119
|Bartow
|410
|370.13
|35
|132
|Mitchell
|394
|1786.36
|32
|81
|Chatham
|379
|129.72
|16
|98
|Lee
|343
|1144.44
|23
|65
|Houston
|323
|205.68
|16
|87
|Baldwin
|292
|657.24
|14
|60
|Thomas
|289
|650.45
|30
|61
|Coweta
|287
|188.81
|4
|48
|Barrow
|267
|309.09
|8
|66
|Upson
|267
|1016.1
|31
|34
|Newton
|266
|236.75
|10
|59
|Colquitt
|258
|568.37
|11
|25
|Rockdale
|252
|265.37
|8
|63
|Paulding
|247
|143.15
|10
|58
|Spalding
|246
|355.95
|14
|43
|Early
|234
|2306.33
|28
|18
|Troup
|213
|302.5
|6
|58
|Columbia
|212
|133.64
|6
|33
|Fayette
|212
|180.36
|11
|34
|Coffee
|209
|485.57
|12
|58
|Lowndes
|209
|177.3
|5
|40
|Worth
|201
|997.91
|18
|36
|Clarke
|200
|154.11
|13
|35
|Crisp
|200
|897.3
|7
|37
|Butts
|199
|790.5
|17
|21
|Terrell
|199
|2350.3
|24
|45
|Floyd
|195
|195.16
|13
|43
|Whitfield
|194
|185.34
|7
|21
|Tift
|188
|460.45
|14
|46
|Ware
|177
|493.68
|13
|45
|Hancock
|170
|2074.94
|6
|25
|Randolph
|169
|2502.22
|21
|31
|Walton
|166
|173.25
|9
|28
|Dooly
|162
|1208.96
|12
|35
|Jackson
|134
|179.38
|3
|27
|Gordon
|132
|227.39
|15
|30
|Decatur
|131
|497.68
|4
|13
|Calhoun
|122
|1931.3
|6
|16
|Burke
|118
|528.15
|4
|30
|Gilmer
|116
|369.23
|0
|16
|Stephens
|114
|433
|2
|22
|Appling
|113
|608.8
|11
|19
|Monroe
|102
|367.87
|7
|16
|Laurens
|98
|207.21
|1
|17
|Wilcox
|97
|1103.53
|12
|15
|Macon
|93
|716.05
|6
|33
|Grady
|92
|374.9
|4
|26
|White
|90
|283.39
|3
|19
|Dawson
|86
|318.27
|1
|14
|Turner
|85
|1052.5
|12
|16
|Lumpkin
|83
|245.55
|1
|17
|Johnson
|82
|848.77
|2
|12
|Oconee
|81
|194.07
|3
|14
|Pierce
|81
|414.43
|4
|18
|Polk
|80
|183.98
|0
|12
|Putnam
|80
|365.55
|7
|14
|Glynn
|79
|91.81
|1
|11
|Walker
|76
|109.18
|0
|1
|Harris
|74
|213.18
|3
|15
|Catoosa
|73
|106.15
|0
|7
|Bacon
|71
|622.59
|2
|6
|Meriwether
|70
|333.02
|1
|11
|Elbert
|69
|364.21
|0
|5
|Peach
|69
|252.05
|3
|18
|Washington
|68
|334.94
|1
|6
|Brooks
|66
|419.66
|9
|11
|Bryan
|66
|168.64
|5
|18
|Murray
|64
|158.96
|1
|9
|Greene
|60
|320.56
|7
|18
|Oglethorpe
|56
|367.45
|4
|11
|McDuffie
|55
|254.66
|5
|17
|Camden
|51
|94.58
|1
|7
|Ben Hill
|48
|288.37
|1
|6
|Effingham
|47
|73.41
|1
|11
|Liberty
|47
|75.92
|0
|11
|Marion
|47
|566.74
|2
|8
|Banks
|46
|230.21
|0
|10
|Toombs
|46
|170.48
|4
|9
|Wilkinson
|46
|515.75
|3
|16
|Bulloch
|45
|56.63
|2
|9
|Clinch
|45
|676.08
|1
|4
|Brantley
|44
|229.14
|2
|4
|Dodge
|44
|215.84
|2
|7
|Lamar
|44
|227.43
|1
|8
|Pike
|44
|233.3
|2
|9
|Seminole
|41
|503.69
|2
|8
|Stewart
|40
|652.64
|0
|12
|Pickens
|39
|116.31
|3
|11
|Fannin
|38
|144.38
|1
|5
|Union
|37
|146.04
|1
|10
|Miller
|36
|624.57
|0
|2
|Pulaski
|36
|330.49
|2
|6
|Haralson
|35
|113.92
|2
|9
|Bleckley
|34
|264.84
|0
|1
|Morgan
|34
|177.66
|0
|4
|Franklin
|33
|141.45
|1
|6
|Baker
|32
|1026.96
|2
|11
|Cook
|31
|177.78
|2
|7
|Jones
|31
|108.43
|0
|4
|Telfair
|31
|198.16
|1
|4
|Clay
|30
|1050.79
|3
|6
|Madison
|30
|99.41
|1
|5
|Talbot
|30
|487.17
|1
|11
|Wilkes
|30
|299.58
|1
|6
|Charlton
|29
|218.85
|1
|6
|Emanuel
|26
|114.72
|2
|5
|Jasper
|26
|183.11
|0
|4
|Jeff Davis
|26
|171.64
|1
|4
|Jefferson
|25
|163.26
|1
|5
|Crawford
|24
|196.27
|0
|4
|Hart
|24
|91.93
|0
|0
|Berrien
|23
|119.32
|0
|1
|Atkinson
|22
|264.11
|2
|5
|Irwin
|22
|233.22
|1
|3
|Taylor
|22
|276.45
|2
|8
|Echols
|21
|529.1
|0
|0
|Towns
|21
|174.51
|1
|7
|Chattahoochee
|20
|186.06
|0
|6
|Dade
|20
|123.75
|1
|3
|Heard
|20
|161.68
|1
|5
|Screven
|20
|143.88
|1
|10
|Chattooga
|17
|68.64
|2
|3
|Schley
|17
|322.27
|1
|7
|Jenkins
|16
|186.57
|1
|4
|Warren
|16
|307.1
|0
|8
|Rabun
|15
|88.31
|1
|5
|Wayne
|14
|46.71
|0
|2
|Lincoln
|13
|160
|1
|6
|Tattnall
|13
|51.16
|0
|2
|Lanier
|11
|106.27
|2
|4
|McIntosh
|11
|75.51
|0
|2
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Candler
|10
|92.28
|0
|3
|Twiggs
|10
|123.67
|0
|3
|Montgomery
|8
|86.73
|0
|1
|Quitman
|8
|348.74
|1
|4
|Treutlen
|8
|117.15
|0
|0
|Wheeler
|7
|88.51
|0
|0
|Long
|6
|30.13
|0
|2
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 378,156; Positive tests: 38,855 (10%)
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 7,076 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/19 listed 986 current confirmed hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,675 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
