MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — During the week of May 25, Bibb County Schools will not be able to feed its students. Butler Toyota will take the district’s place for the week.
The car dealership, Leadership Macon and the Macon Chamber of Commerce have partnered to plan a food drive for Thursday, May 21.
In preparation for the food drive, organizers are asking people to donate non-perishable items, can goods, and $10 gift cards to Kroger or Walmart.
Lynn Farmer with the chamber and director of Leadership Macon says food is needed during the pandemic.
“The food bank and other non-profits are seeing at least 3 times the demand for food. People have lost jobs and money,” said Farmer. “These are people that aren’t usually asking for help who need the community’s help right now.”
The food drive happens Thursday at Butler Toyota of Macon on Riverside Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.