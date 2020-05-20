Butler Toyota to host food drive Thursday

By
Jatrissa Wooten
-
0
1
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — During the week of May 25, Bibb County Schools will not be able to feed its students. Butler Toyota will take the district’s place for the week.

The car dealership, Leadership Macon and the Macon Chamber of Commerce have partnered to plan a food drive for Thursday, May 21. 

In preparation for the food drive, organizers are asking people to donate non-perishable items, can goods, and $10 gift cards to Kroger or Walmart.

Lynn Farmer with the chamber and director of Leadership Macon says food is needed during the pandemic.

“The food bank and other non-profits are seeing at least 3 times the demand for food. People have lost jobs and money,” said Farmer. “These are people that aren’t usually asking for help who need the community’s help right now.”

The food drive happens Thursday at Butler Toyota of Macon on Riverside Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Previous articleSept. 11 convict now says he renounces terrorism, bin Laden
mm
Jatrissa Wooten
Jatrissa Wooten is a city girl born and raised in Boston. She traveled for 42 hours from Eureka, California. There, she worked as a Multimedia Journalist and Weekend Anchor. Prior to that, she was a Reporter/Producer in Louisiana. Jatrissa graduated from Barry University in Miami Shores, Florida, with a degree in Broadcast and Emerging Media. She is now living out her dream as a broadcaster. Besides storytelling, she loves to dance, vlog, and spend time with family and friends. She comes with a BIG personality and is always down for a good laugh.