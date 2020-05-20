Georgia congressmen ask Barr to assist Arbery investigation

|
Listen to the content of this post:
ATLANTA (AP) — A bipartisan group of congressional lawmakers from Georgia wants Attorney General William Barr to involve the Justice Department in the investigation of the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.
All 14 of Georgia’s U.S. House members signed a letter Wednesday asking Barr for “robust Federal support” in the case.
Arbery was killed Feb. 23 by a white father and son who armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old black man when they saw him running in their subdivision outside Brunswick.
More than two months passed before they were arrested and charged May 7, after video of the shooting leaked online and caused a national outcry.
All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved