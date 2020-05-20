Johnson County teen hospitalized after shooting, GBI investigating

Tucker Sargent
WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Eastman Office has been asked to help the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigate a shooting.

A GBI news release says it happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday at 185 Tucker Grove Church Road.

The release said the preliminary investigation revealed 19-year-old Johnquavious Norris shot his girlfriend, 18-year-old Jayla Washington, with a handgun in the bedroom of Norris’ home.

Washington was airlifted to The Medical Center, Navicent Health and is listed in stable condition. Norris says the shooting was accidental.

Norris and 20-year-old Jamar L. Waters were both charged with tampering with evidence and they are both at the Johnson County Jail.

“Additional charges may be forthcoming,” the release said.

If you can help with the active investigation, call the GBI Eastman Office at (478) 374-6988 or the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 864-3941.

