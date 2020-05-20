Kemp to announce new guidance soon for Georgia businesses

|
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says he plans to announce new guidance soon about reopening Georgia businesses closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kemp told WSB-TV that state officials are aiming to make public new guidelines regarding businesses within the “next several days.”
Georgia has had more than 39,000 confirmed cases of the virus. At least 1,687 people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
