Lake Tobesofkee gets upgrades at all three parks

Tanya Modersitzki
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After years of discussing plans to revitalize Lake Tobesofkee, the time has come to start on the projects.

Each of the parks: Claystone, Arrowhead, and Sandy Beach are getting new guard houses, a new ranger station, and new restrooms are coming to Claystone and Sandy Beach.

Commissioner Joe Allen says he loves Lake Tobesofkee, and he is glad to see progress being made.

“This park means a lot to Macon-Bibb County,” Allen said. “It means a lot to the employees. We’ve got the greatest employees in the world out here. We’ve got people that come in from all over.”

Upgrades cost $1.3 million from SPLOST funds. The project is expected to take six months to complete.

