Macon Bacon in need of host families for Summer

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Bacon Baseball is looking for additional host families for the summer.
The collegiate league is seasonal and pairs its players with families that live within a 30-minute drive from the ballpark.
Brandon Raphael, president for Macon Bacon, reminds us that the current season was shortened from eight weeks to six weeks. He says the organization was able to recruit more players, increasing the team’s roster from 32 players to 40.
Raphael says right now the team has about 25 to 30 families. They will need about 10 more families due to the additional players.
The team’s players are NCAA student-athletes. They are not compensated or provided with housing.
“The most important thing is providing a safe place for them to be for the Summer. To become their adoptive parents of this young man that’s coming in town for the Summer,” said Raphael. “A Place to sleep, a place to do some laundry. But it’s an incredible experience for the host families getting the opportunity to build, not just Summer relationships but really lifelong relationships.”
If you want more information or would like to become a host family, visit the Macon Bacon web-page and fill out the online form. All host family’s get season game tickets.