Macon physician: “I would not have any fears going to the hospital”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Some people are avoiding trips to the hospital in fear of COVID-19.
“I would not have any fears going to the hospital,” shares Dr. Gary Godlewski, a local Emergency Room Physician.
He says hospitals like Coliseum Northside, are taking precautions by having all staff in protective gear, and all providers and patients screened for COVID-19.
Dr. Godlewski emphasizes patients seeking treatment should do so immediately. He explains waiting or delaying treatment can cause more harm.
“Any chest pain that may be heart-related to any stroke type symptoms would definitely be more high risk for the patient,” said Dr. Godlweski.
According to Governor Brian Kemp, Georgia reached its lowest number of COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized, since hospitals started reporting data in April.
Over the last week, Governor Kemp says the state has seen a 12% decrease of COVID-19 patients hospitalized, and a 34% decrease since the beginning of May.
Dr. Godlewski says, the number of hospitalization involving patients with the virus in Macon, has dropped along with hospital activity too.
According to Dr. Godlewski, to keep exposure down, Coliseum Northside separates high-risk patients or those with symptoms of respiratory illnesses, from the general population. He says they also provide masks to the patients before entering.