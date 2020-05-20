NASCAR underway at Darlington for rare midweek Cup race

|
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — The first Wednesday race in NASCAR’s Cup Series since 1984 has started after a rain delay of about 90 minutes.
The event is the second at Darlington Raceway in four days after racing was suspended March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
NASCAR successfully made its return Sunday by using a a strict health protocol and limiting those in attendance to only the most essential for conducting a race.
NASCAR used an inversion system based on the results of Sunday night’s race to set the field and winner Kevin Harvick started 20th. Ryan Preece started from the pole.
