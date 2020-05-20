Showers and a few storms back in forecast

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Unsettled weather continues over the next few days before calmer conditions return.

TODAY.

An upper level low pressure system that has cut off from the main jet stream will aid in shower and thunderstorm development today. Under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, high temperatures will top out in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50’s under a partly cloudy sky. Isolated showers will hang around through the night.

TOMORROW.

Isolated showers are expected under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will begin a gradual warming trend tomorrow as afternoon highs top out in the middle 80’s. Overnight lows will fall into the low and middle 60’s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND.

The upper low will finally begin to move away, and that means less rain coverage and warmer temperatures are on the way. Expect the low 90’s during the afternoon on both weekend days with isolated rain chances as well.

Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.