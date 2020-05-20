Showers and a few storms back in forecast

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Unsettled weather continues over the next few days before calmer conditions return.
TODAY.
An upper level low pressure system that has cut off from the main jet stream will aid in shower and thunderstorm development today. Under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, high temperatures will top out in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50’s under a partly cloudy sky. Isolated showers will hang around through the night.
TOMORROW.
Isolated showers are expected under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will begin a gradual warming trend tomorrow as afternoon highs top out in the middle 80’s. Overnight lows will fall into the low and middle 60’s.
FRIDAY & BEYOND.
The upper low will finally begin to move away, and that means less rain coverage and warmer temperatures are on the way. Expect the low 90’s during the afternoon on both weekend days with isolated rain chances as well.
