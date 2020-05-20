UPDATE (Wednesday, May 20 at 1 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/20/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 39,647 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 20.
|County
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3801
|345.8
|174
|729
|DeKalb
|2940
|370.67
|87
|571
|Gwinnett
|2787
|286.98
|115
|545
|Cobb
|2565
|324.44
|135
|601
|Unknown
|2550
|0
|46
|Hall
|2216
|1073.91
|40
|297
|Dougherty
|1670
|1857.52
|139
|387
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1659
|0
|25
|104
|Clayton
|1032
|338.54
|38
|164
|Cherokee
|753
|282.43
|26
|117
|Henry
|613
|255.56
|19
|86
|Richmond
|497
|245.75
|17
|147
|Habersham
|464
|1013.1
|14
|67
|Muscogee
|455
|237.44
|16
|85
|Douglas
|447
|294.26
|19
|112
|Forsyth
|430
|170.29
|11
|61
|Sumter
|421
|1432.02
|39
|125
|Carroll
|420
|349.65
|21
|99
|Bartow
|417
|376.45
|35
|132
|Bibb
|404
|265.53
|18
|118
|Mitchell
|393
|1781.83
|32
|81
|Chatham
|386
|132.11
|16
|98
|Lee
|344
|1147.78
|23
|64
|Houston
|324
|206.32
|16
|87
|Baldwin
|297
|668.5
|14
|61
|Thomas
|292
|657.2
|30
|61
|Coweta
|286
|188.16
|4
|48
|Newton
|275
|244.76
|10
|59
|Barrow
|271
|313.72
|8
|66
|Upson
|267
|1016.1
|31
|34
|Colquitt
|259
|570.57
|11
|25
|Paulding
|254
|147.21
|10
|58
|Rockdale
|251
|264.32
|8
|63
|Spalding
|250
|361.74
|14
|43
|Early
|235
|2316.18
|29
|19
|Lowndes
|216
|183.24
|5
|40
|Fayette
|214
|182.06
|11
|34
|Troup
|214
|303.92
|6
|59
|Columbia
|212
|133.64
|6
|33
|Coffee
|209
|485.57
|12
|58
|Butts
|204
|810.36
|17
|21
|Crisp
|203
|910.76
|7
|37
|Whitfield
|202
|192.98
|7
|21
|Worth
|202
|1002.88
|19
|36
|Terrell
|201
|2373.92
|24
|46
|Clarke
|200
|154.11
|13
|35
|Floyd
|197
|197.17
|13
|43
|Tift
|192
|470.24
|14
|47
|Ware
|185
|516
|13
|47
|Walton
|170
|177.43
|9
|29
|Randolph
|169
|2502.22
|21
|31
|Hancock
|168
|2050.53
|15
|28
|Dooly
|163
|1216.42
|12
|35
|Jackson
|136
|182.06
|3
|27
|Decatur
|135
|512.88
|4
|14
|Gordon
|132
|227.39
|15
|30
|Calhoun
|122
|1931.3
|6
|16
|Burke
|119
|532.63
|4
|30
|Gilmer
|117
|372.41
|0
|16
|Stephens
|115
|436.8
|2
|22
|Appling
|114
|614.19
|11
|19
|Monroe
|104
|375.09
|7
|16
|Laurens
|98
|207.21
|1
|17
|Wilcox
|97
|1103.53
|12
|15
|Dawson
|93
|344.18
|1
|14
|Macon
|93
|716.05
|6
|33
|Grady
|92
|374.9
|4
|26
|White
|91
|286.54
|3
|19
|Turner
|85
|1052.5
|12
|16
|Lumpkin
|84
|248.51
|1
|17
|Pierce
|84
|429.78
|4
|20
|Johnson
|82
|848.77
|2
|12
|Polk
|82
|188.58
|0
|12
|Putnam
|82
|374.69
|7
|15
|Glynn
|81
|94.13
|1
|12
|Oconee
|81
|194.07
|3
|14
|Walker
|79
|113.49
|0
|1
|Catoosa
|76
|110.51
|0
|7
|Harris
|74
|213.18
|4
|15
|Meriwether
|72
|342.53
|1
|11
|Washington
|71
|349.72
|1
|6
|Elbert
|69
|364.21
|0
|5
|Peach
|69
|252.05
|3
|18
|Bacon
|68
|596.28
|2
|6
|Murray
|67
|166.41
|1
|9
|Brooks
|66
|419.66
|9
|11
|Bryan
|66
|168.64
|5
|18
|Greene
|60
|320.56
|7
|18
|Oglethorpe
|56
|367.45
|4
|11
|McDuffie
|55
|254.66
|5
|17
|Camden
|52
|96.43
|1
|7
|Ben Hill
|48
|288.37
|1
|6
|Wilkinson
|48
|538.18
|3
|16
|Effingham
|47
|73.41
|1
|11
|Liberty
|47
|75.92
|0
|11
|Marion
|47
|566.74
|2
|8
|Banks
|46
|230.21
|0
|10
|Clinch
|46
|691.11
|1
|4
|Dodge
|46
|225.66
|2
|7
|Toombs
|46
|170.48
|4
|9
|Bulloch
|45
|56.63
|2
|9
|Pike
|45
|238.6
|2
|9
|Brantley
|44
|229.14
|2
|4
|Lamar
|44
|227.43
|1
|8
|Seminole
|41
|503.69
|2
|8
|Stewart
|40
|652.64
|0
|12
|Pickens
|39
|116.31
|3
|11
|Fannin
|38
|144.38
|1
|5
|Union
|37
|146.04
|1
|10
|Miller
|36
|624.57
|0
|2
|Pulaski
|36
|330.49
|2
|6
|Echols
|35
|881.83
|0
|0
|Haralson
|35
|113.92
|2
|9
|Bleckley
|34
|264.84
|0
|1
|Franklin
|34
|145.74
|1
|6
|Morgan
|34
|177.66
|0
|4
|Baker
|33
|1059.05
|2
|11
|Jones
|32
|111.92
|0
|4
|Madison
|32
|106.04
|1
|5
|Cook
|31
|177.78
|2
|7
|Talbot
|31
|503.41
|1
|11
|Telfair
|31
|198.16
|1
|4
|Wilkes
|30
|299.58
|1
|6
|Charlton
|29
|218.85
|1
|6
|Clay
|29
|1015.76
|2
|5
|Emanuel
|26
|114.72
|2
|5
|Jasper
|26
|183.11
|0
|4
|Jeff Davis
|26
|171.64
|1
|4
|Berrien
|25
|129.69
|0
|1
|Jefferson
|25
|163.26
|1
|5
|Crawford
|24
|196.27
|0
|4
|Hart
|24
|91.93
|0
|0
|Atkinson
|22
|264.11
|2
|5
|Irwin
|22
|233.22
|1
|3
|Taylor
|22
|276.45
|2
|8
|Heard
|21
|169.77
|1
|5
|Towns
|21
|174.51
|1
|7
|Chattahoochee
|20
|186.06
|0
|6
|Dade
|20
|123.75
|1
|3
|Screven
|20
|143.88
|1
|10
|Chattooga
|17
|68.64
|2
|3
|Schley
|17
|322.27
|1
|7
|Jenkins
|16
|186.57
|1
|4
|Warren
|16
|307.1
|0
|8
|Rabun
|15
|88.31
|1
|5
|Wayne
|15
|50.04
|0
|2
|Lincoln
|13
|160
|1
|6
|Tattnall
|13
|51.16
|0
|2
|Lanier
|12
|115.93
|2
|4
|Candler
|11
|101.5
|0
|3
|McIntosh
|11
|75.51
|0
|2
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Twiggs
|10
|123.67
|0
|3
|Montgomery
|8
|86.73
|0
|1
|Quitman
|8
|348.74
|1
|4
|Treutlen
|8
|117.15
|0
|0
|Wheeler
|8
|101.15
|0
|0
|Long
|6
|30.13
|0
|2
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 402,940; Positive tests: 39,647 (10%)
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 7,107 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/19 listed 986 current confirmed hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,687 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
