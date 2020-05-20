UPDATE (Wednesday, May 20 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/20/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 39,801 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 20.
|County
|Cumulative Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3793
|345.08
|174
|735
|DeKalb
|2979
|375.59
|88
|584
|Gwinnett
|2820
|290.38
|117
|546
|Cobb
|2584
|326.85
|135
|603
|Unknown
|2432
|1
|49
|Hall
|2230
|1080.69
|40
|304
|Dougherty
|1672
|1859.74
|139
|394
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1639
|0
|25
|105
|Clayton
|1034
|339.2
|39
|164
|Cherokee
|758
|284.3
|26
|120
|Henry
|615
|256.39
|20
|87
|Richmond
|501
|247.73
|17
|149
|Habersham
|470
|1026.2
|14
|68
|Muscogee
|456
|237.96
|16
|85
|Douglas
|452
|297.55
|19
|113
|Forsyth
|434
|171.88
|11
|61
|Carroll
|425
|353.82
|21
|99
|Sumter
|425
|1445.63
|40
|126
|Bartow
|419
|378.26
|35
|132
|Bibb
|408
|268.16
|18
|119
|Mitchell
|396
|1795.43
|32
|82
|Chatham
|388
|132.8
|16
|99
|Lee
|345
|1151.11
|23
|64
|Houston
|324
|206.32
|16
|87
|Thomas
|302
|679.71
|30
|62
|Baldwin
|296
|666.25
|14
|61
|Coweta
|286
|188.16
|4
|48
|Newton
|275
|244.76
|10
|59
|Barrow
|272
|314.88
|8
|67
|Upson
|267
|1016.1
|31
|35
|Colquitt
|262
|577.18
|11
|24
|Paulding
|261
|151.27
|10
|59
|Rockdale
|251
|264.32
|9
|63
|Spalding
|251
|363.19
|14
|43
|Early
|236
|2326.04
|29
|19
|Lowndes
|226
|191.72
|5
|40
|Fayette
|215
|182.91
|11
|34
|Troup
|215
|305.34
|6
|60
|Columbia
|214
|134.9
|6
|33
|Coffee
|210
|487.9
|12
|58
|Floyd
|208
|208.17
|13
|43
|Whitfield
|206
|196.81
|7
|21
|Worth
|206
|1022.74
|20
|38
|Butts
|205
|814.33
|18
|21
|Crisp
|203
|910.76
|7
|37
|Terrell
|203
|2397.54
|24
|47
|Clarke
|200
|154.11
|13
|35
|Tift
|194
|475.14
|14
|47
|Ware
|191
|532.73
|13
|48
|Walton
|172
|179.51
|9
|29
|Randolph
|170
|2517.03
|21
|31
|Hancock
|169
|2062.74
|15
|28
|Dooly
|163
|1216.42
|12
|35
|Decatur
|140
|531.87
|4
|15
|Jackson
|137
|183.4
|3
|27
|Gordon
|134
|230.84
|15
|30
|Burke
|122
|546.06
|4
|30
|Calhoun
|122
|1931.3
|6
|16
|Gilmer
|117
|372.41
|0
|16
|Stephens
|117
|444.39
|2
|22
|Appling
|115
|619.58
|11
|19
|Monroe
|108
|389.51
|7
|17
|Wilcox
|98
|1114.9
|12
|15
|Dawson
|95
|351.58
|1
|14
|Macon
|95
|731.44
|6
|33
|Laurens
|94
|198.75
|1
|17
|Grady
|93
|378.97
|4
|26
|White
|91
|286.54
|3
|19
|Lumpkin
|88
|260.34
|1
|17
|Polk
|86
|197.78
|0
|12
|Turner
|85
|1052.5
|12
|16
|Pierce
|84
|429.78
|4
|20
|Putnam
|83
|379.26
|7
|15
|Oconee
|82
|196.47
|3
|14
|Glynn
|81
|94.13
|1
|12
|Walker
|81
|116.36
|0
|1
|Johnson
|78
|807.37
|2
|12
|Catoosa
|77
|111.97
|0
|7
|Harris
|75
|216.06
|4
|15
|Meriwether
|73
|347.29
|1
|11
|Washington
|71
|349.72
|1
|7
|Elbert
|69
|364.21
|0
|5
|Peach
|69
|252.05
|3
|18
|Bacon
|68
|596.28
|2
|6
|Bryan
|67
|171.19
|5
|18
|Brooks
|66
|419.66
|9
|11
|Murray
|66
|163.93
|1
|9
|Greene
|60
|320.56
|7
|18
|McDuffie
|57
|263.93
|5
|17
|Oglethorpe
|56
|367.45
|4
|11
|Echols
|53
|1335.35
|0
|1
|Camden
|52
|96.43
|1
|7
|Wilkinson
|49
|549.39
|3
|16
|Ben Hill
|48
|288.37
|1
|6
|Effingham
|48
|74.97
|1
|11
|Dodge
|47
|230.56
|2
|7
|Liberty
|47
|75.92
|0
|11
|Marion
|47
|566.74
|2
|8
|Toombs
|47
|174.18
|4
|9
|Banks
|46
|230.21
|0
|10
|Brantley
|46
|239.56
|2
|4
|Bulloch
|46
|57.89
|2
|9
|Clinch
|46
|691.11
|1
|4
|Pike
|45
|238.6
|2
|9
|Lamar
|44
|227.43
|1
|8
|Seminole
|41
|503.69
|2
|8
|Stewart
|40
|652.64
|0
|12
|Fannin
|39
|148.18
|1
|5
|Pickens
|39
|116.31
|3
|11
|Union
|38
|149.99
|1
|10
|Miller
|36
|624.57
|0
|2
|Cook
|35
|200.72
|2
|8
|Franklin
|35
|150.03
|1
|6
|Haralson
|35
|113.92
|2
|9
|Pulaski
|35
|321.31
|2
|6
|Morgan
|34
|177.66
|0
|4
|Bleckley
|33
|257.05
|0
|1
|Baker
|32
|1026.96
|2
|11
|Jones
|32
|111.92
|0
|4
|Madison
|32
|106.04
|1
|5
|Talbot
|31
|503.41
|1
|11
|Clay
|30
|1050.79
|2
|5
|Wilkes
|30
|299.58
|1
|6
|Telfair
|29
|185.37
|1
|4
|Charlton
|28
|211.3
|1
|6
|Emanuel
|26
|114.72
|2
|5
|Hart
|26
|99.59
|0
|0
|Jasper
|26
|183.11
|0
|4
|Jeff Davis
|26
|171.64
|1
|4
|Jefferson
|26
|169.79
|1
|5
|Berrien
|25
|129.69
|0
|1
|Atkinson
|24
|288.12
|2
|5
|Crawford
|24
|196.27
|0
|4
|Heard
|23
|185.93
|1
|5
|Irwin
|22
|233.22
|1
|3
|Taylor
|22
|276.45
|2
|8
|Towns
|21
|174.51
|1
|7
|Dade
|20
|123.75
|1
|3
|Screven
|20
|143.88
|1
|10
|Chattahoochee
|19
|176.76
|0
|5
|Chattooga
|19
|76.72
|2
|3
|Jenkins
|16
|186.57
|1
|4
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Warren
|16
|307.1
|0
|8
|Lincoln
|15
|184.62
|1
|6
|Rabun
|15
|88.31
|1
|5
|Wayne
|15
|50.04
|0
|2
|Tattnall
|13
|51.16
|0
|2
|Candler
|12
|110.73
|0
|3
|Lanier
|12
|115.93
|2
|4
|McIntosh
|11
|75.51
|0
|2
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Twiggs
|10
|123.67
|0
|3
|Wheeler
|10
|126.44
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|8
|86.73
|0
|1
|Quitman
|8
|348.74
|1
|4
|Treutlen
|8
|117.15
|0
|0
|Long
|6
|30.13
|0
|2
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 402,940; Positive tests: 39,801 (10%)
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 7,171 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/20 listed 959 current confirmed hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,697 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
