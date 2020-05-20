Fulton County expands voting hours despite virus fears

|
ATLANTA (AP) – Elections officials in Georgia’s most populous county have agreed to open polls earlier and expand voting sites despite concerns about the coronavirus.
Fulton County Elections Director Rick Barron said people lined up outside some polling sites before they opened Monday — the first day of early voting for the June 9 primaries.
Barron said he didn’t want voters to wait in lines, but he also didn’t want to increase the chances that they or poll workers are exposed to the virus.
After a lengthy discussion, Fulton County elections officials decided they could safely open polling sites two hours earlier and expand some sites to accommodate more voters.