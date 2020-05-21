Bibb commissioners look to support pay increases, regardless of budget

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County commissioners are considering pay increases for county workers. This comes days after Mayor Robert Reichert called for cuts due to a COVID-19 revenue shortfall.
Commissioners discussed the mayor’s plan at the Operation and Finance Committee meeting on Thursday.
Reichert said he wouldn’t be upset if the committee developed a different budget.
Commissioner Virgil Watkins said the mayor’s proposed budget doesn’t account for planned salary adjustments related to an upcoming pay scale study.
Several committee members prefer temporarily furloughing employees rather than layoffs.
“I’m not advocating for closing entities, but we need to be looking for us to live within our means,” commissioner Larry Schlesinger said.
County Manager Keith Moffett says he expects the administration to consider implementing new salaries based on the pay scale study depending on revenue and cash flow after six months.
The committee will meet again Tuesday afternoon.